Candice Swanepoel On The Skinny Talk, Moss’ Tattoo For Dior

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Candice Swanepoel is speaking out against all that “skinny” talk, telling NYDN, “I am healthy and happy. I’m heartened to know how much everyone cares about me, but in this case everything is normal and good.” In other words, shut it, I’m hot, deal. Love her. (NYDN)

Kate shows off her anchor tattoo in the her new Dior campaigns. A bit edgier than those Marion ones no? (Racked)

DVF “gave up on her looks” a long time ago, she told Bazaar. She posed for this pic by Chuck Close after her ski accident. I would tend to disagree, she is still one pretty lady. (Harper’s Bazaar)

Dolce and Gabbana have been cleared on tax evasion charges. Cause for celebration, Italian style! (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @RobertsEmma Woke up in the middle of the night from having a nightmare about #scre4m! I shouldn’t be scared when I’m in the movie…#ridiculous Cute.

RT @cmbenz Going to @Bergdorfs for bridal party shenanigans + try-ons. Please have the Veuve ready. um, I want to come.

RT @Fashionista_com The Best Selling Celebrity Fragrances in the World fashionista.com/2011/04/best-s And Liz Taylor continues to inspire…

RT @NOWNESS All that is beautiful can be mixed. http://ow.ly/4r8An It’s called maximalism! See: Anna Dello Russo.