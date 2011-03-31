Candice Swanepoel Is Looking Scary Skinny for VS Swim

Just a couple of days ago, I was watching the video below of South African stunner Candice Swanepoel, completely in awe of how fantastically fit her body looked. But yesterday in Los Angeles, Candicealongside fellow supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Limamodeled a tiny bikini at the unveiling of the 2011 Victoria’s Secret Swim collection, and it seems like the curves she’s famous for have vanished.

Yes, she’s always been skinnyit’s kind of in her job descriptionbut we’ve never seen her waist so thin, such a sizable gap between her thighs, or such obvious protrusion of her ribs and spine. It was especially jarring since Candice was standing in between two healthy-looking new mommies. I know that “curvy” has recently become sort of an insult, but isn’t the celebration of a woman’s body what Victoria’s Secret is all about?

Do you think Candice’s transformation is drastic, or do you not see much of a difference? Let us know in the comments below.

Photos: Jason LaVeris, Getty Images