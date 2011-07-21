Candice Swanepoel Faces Versace, Is On Her Way to the Majors

Candice Swanepoel is a Victoria’s Secret Angel, she’s stunningly beautiful, got flack for being too skinny which is almost like saying she’s really made it! and she has kind of existed in this sexy girl/ swimsuit/lingerie model plane for years.

Something changed and she’s suddenly the face of Tom Ford and, more recently, Versace Eyewear. Prior to Fall 2011, she’d posed for campaigns for the likes of Diesel, Guess?, Topshop and True Religion all great, and I’m sure lucrative, but hardly high fashion.

Both Tom Ford and Versace were shot by Mert & Marcus and feature the South African beauty in an array of eyewear. Coincidence? Possibly. The similarities end there. Versace went for a nude lip, while Tom Ford who prefers things bold got glossy and red. These are all semantics, though. The point is that Candice has turned a corner and she’s stepped up her game, and you can come up with a few more clichs, but the girl is in major land now and we’re kind of psyched to see her there.

Next up: 20 page spread in Vogue Paris and opening Prada perhaps?

