Model Candice Huffine Launches a Plus-Size Collection Fashion Girls Will Love

Candice Huffine–who you might remember as the first plus size model to be featured in the Pirelli calendar–is launching a plus-size line with Italian brand Elena Mirò this week called #LovedByCandice. Unlike so many collections catering to diverse sizes, this one features clothes style-minded women will actually want to wear–and that’s cause to celebrate.

The seven-piece range is refreshingly on point, and includes pieces like a plunging black LBD, lace-up tops, brightly-printed minis, and other trend-focused items. In keeping with the line’s fashion-forward feel, the collection was also shot by high-fashion photographer Joshua Jordan, who’s also worked with international editions of Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar.

Although the line won’t launch online until later this week–patience, you guys!–you can find out more about it here. In the meantime, keep scrolling to check out pieces below.





Photo: Elena Miro