Lori Loughlin Wrote a Letter to Her ‘Fuller House’ Co-Star Before Her Prison Sentence

A trip down memory lane. Candace Cameron Bure shared Lori Loughlin’s note from Fuller House‘s finale in a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on Monday, November 16. The actress, known for playing D.J. Tanner in the Netflix sitcom, was celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Full House reboot’s series wrap.

Cameron Bure, 44, captured a sweet note from her former Fuller House co-star, Lori Loughlin, 56, in a photo of a bouquet of roses, which she included along with the rest of her backstage snaps. “Dearest Candace, Congratulations on a great run! Have a fabulous last week,” the note from 2019 read. “I love you and miss you.” The card was signed, “Lori.” Loughlin starred in Fuller House as Aunt Becky alongside Cameron Bure until she was fired from the series in 2019, following her arrest for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal that year.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged with paying bribes to ensure daughters Olivia Jade and Bella’s admission to the University of Southern California as crew recruits (although neither actually played the sport). Just weeks after the couple’s charges were announced, Cameron Bure seemingly addressed the scandal. “Family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times. They support each other. They encourage one another,” she said during an acceptance speech at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. “They pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

In May, Loughlin and Giannulli entered a plea deal in which they admitted to multiple counts of wire and mail fraud. A judge approved the couple’s plea deal in August, sentencing Loughlin to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine, 150 hours of community service, and two years of supervised release, whereas her husband is to serve five months in jail, a $250,000 fine, 250 hours of community service, and two years of supervised release.

The Fuller House star reported for her two-month prison sentence on October 30, and is “hoping” to be home by Christmas, a source told Us Weekly at the time. Loughlin and Ginanulli were given until November 19 to surrender themselves to prison and begin serving their time for their involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.