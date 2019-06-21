Cancer Season Is Here, and Mellow Summer Energy Is Abundant

Sweet summer children ‘round the world,

The summer solstice on June 21 brings longer sunny days and more excuses to eat ice cream, but most importantly, Cancer season. Dreamy and sentimental, Cancer season ushers us into the dog days of summer, spent lounging in the park with loved ones and contemplating the softer, more romantic things in life. We’ll try our best not to cry about how much we love our friends. Welcome to Cancer season.

The intuitive nurturers of the zodiac, Cancers are a cardinal water sign, ruled by the moon. Cardinal signs are placed at the beginning of seasons, and have an initiating energy, ready to forge ahead and attract those who vibe with them. (Other Cardinal signs include Aries, Libra and Capricorn.) This means Cancers, at their core, are loyal—they’re always ready to support a friend, to tend to them through a tough time, to lend a helping hand, or to stick up for them when life is unfair. Water signs are some of the more emotional of the zodiac, and Cancer is ruled by the moon (which runs our moods and emotions!), making Cancers…very emotional. Not a bad thing! We love you for your deep-feeling and sensitive nature—we really do. Cancer is also represented by the crab, with a tough outer shell and sensitive underside. It’s a metaphor.

Take advantage of this sensitive, softer energy during Cancer season by spending time with a group of loved ones doing something fun. Go to a museum or art gallery together and enjoy a delicious meal afterward, or attempt to wrangle your friends to play a pickup game of soccer at the park on a sunny day. Ask your friends what their love languages are, and try to do something sweet for them in a way that will mean the most to them.

Along with being a caretaker of their friends, Cancers can also be very family-oriented. Call your mom. Or your dad, cousin, aunt, uncle, grandma, grandpa, sister, brother, family friend, old friend—call someone you love but don’t talk to that often, and ask them how they’re doing. Take a stroll outside at dusk while you do it and enjoy the sunset while you fill them in on your life, and while you get filled in on theirs.

While Cancer season is a great time to work on expanding your love languages while tending to others, it’s also a great time to tend to yourself. The two aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive, either. We’ve all experienced the exhaustion that comes from only taking care of others and forgetting about your own needs; by taking a bit of time during Cancer season to love yourself, you’ll hopefully have a bit more energy to love those around you. Make yourself your favorite sweet treat (I’m gonna make strawberry shortcake) and enjoy some by yourself, then share the spoils with your friends.

This Cancer season, try to go with your gut and honor your quieter emotions. Fire signs, passionate and sometimes a bit loud, could take this time to sit quietly with their emotions, letting themselves feel the softer side of things. Air signs, often a bit untethered and scattered, could learn from Cancer’s steadfast character. And earth signs, known for their pragmatism, could lean a bit more into the romantic nature of Cancers, loosening their grip on their no-nonsense worldview just a bit.

Enjoy the quiet and warm company that Cancer season brings, because Leo season is next, and every Leo I’ve met is a dramatic know-it-all.