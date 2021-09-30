Cancer, Your October Horoscope Calls For Some Emotional Security

You may feel like embracing your need for emotional security this month. After all, your Cancer October 2021 horoscope begins with a beautiful opportunity to create the sacred space you’ve always wanted. As a new moon lights a candle in your fourth house of home and family, you may feel like returning to your roots and reconnecting with what reminds you of who you are and where you come from.

When Venus enters your sixth house of service on October 7, you may feel inspired to nurture your relationships by putting in extra effort. This transit will also show you that there are many ways to express love, like doing favors for one another, doing the laundry or even dropping your lover off at work. Your emotional needs will become more apparent by October 9, when Mercury and Mars join forces, but this could also lead you to make an emotionally-impulsive decision. Either way, you’ll come to terms with whether to not your needs are being met.

Luckily, you might find that it’s easier to forge dynamic and comforting connections with others by October 15. As the sun joins forces with Jupiter, you may embrace a sense of deep healing that makes your heart feel so much more taken care of. And once Mercury retrograde comes to an end on October 18, it will become a lot easier to navigate matters of the heart and discover a sense of belonging in the universe.

When the full moon on October 20 takes place, it will fire up your ambitious 10th house, revealing where you stand in your career. This full moon could inspire you to let go of pipe dreams and finally focus on what you truly want to achieve. Don’t think about it, Cancer—just do it!

You’re coming out of your crab shell by October 23, because once Scorpio season begins, it will activate your fifth house of fun and pleasure. Go on a hot date, dance in your underwear and sing in the shower, because your only job during Scorpio season is to have a good time! This season will feel particularly enticing to your love life.

However, on October 30, you may find yourself feeling unsure of whether your relationship is just a fling or something much deeper. The sun will square off with Saturn, revealing the limits of your heart.