Cancer, Your October Horoscope Calls For A Moment Of Rest

This month, you’re proving what a successful business mogul you can be, Cancer. When a full moon brings power to your 10th house of career on October 1, it sends you a revelation about your chosen path, pushing you to fight even harder to achieve your dreams. No need to put too much pressure on yourself though, because your Cancer October 2020 horoscope is also about rest. The sun is in your fourth house of home and family until October 22, encouraging you to spruce up your sacred space, spend time with those you trust and let your guard down for a while.

When a new moon spreads warmth through your world on October 16, it could indicate a new beginning in your living space or a deeper dedication to your heart. Allow yourself to feel your emotions and be honest with yourself about how you need to be nurtured. You’re not high-maintenance for wanting true love, Cancer!

You may feel like really opening up to the people you love, especially when Venus dances into your third house of communication on October 2. You have the capacity to make so many new friends during this time, so tap into your ability to charm others! Enjoy being the life of the party, Cancer, because you might feel like lying low after Venus simmers down in your fourth house of home and family on October 27. This will encourage you to focus on your chosen few and give yourself a well-deserved break from constantly staying socially connected.

However, things will start spicing up when Mercury retrogrades in your fifth house of fun and pleasure on Oct. 13. This will certainly bring on the dramatics, so you might as well make a bowl of popcorn and enjoy the show! This could also push you to find new sources of creative inspiration, so don’t hesitate to try new things and see how they feel. When Mercury rolls back into your fourth house on October 27, it could bring up a recurring issue at home or with your family. It may finally be time to solve this problem once and for all.