Cancer—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Basking In Popularity

This month, you’re crawling out of your shell and letting the world see how beautiful you really are. As your Cancer May 2022 horoscope begins, you may be surprised by the people you join forces with and even more uplifted by your hopes and ideals. On May 5, the sun will join forces with Uranus in Taurus, showing you a new way to connect with and influence the world. Network with meaning, Cancer!

However, as Mercury stations retrograde in your intuitive 12th house on May 10, you may be relying more on your gut feelings instead of the facts you may not yet have. Make sure you’re listening to your inner voice closely; make sure you’re doing something because it was your idea, not someone else’s. As Jupiter joins your 10th house of reputation on May 10, you may find that the world is paying attention to what you’re doing, but the glare of so many prying eyes may take a moment to adjust to.

You may be on the verge of a creative breakthrough and it will all come to a head-on May 16. This is when a lunar eclipse in Scorpio will ricochet change throughout your fifth house of self-expression, urging you to release whatever you’ve been holding in through artistic measures. Reconnect with your inner child and work on letting go of whatever has been bumming them out. You deserve to enjoy the sweetness surrounding you, babe!

On May 22, Mercury will retrograde back into your extraverted 11th house, which could bring rise to hidden tensions among your social circles. Embrace insight regarding the people you choose to surround yourself with and affiliate with!

When Mars enters your career sector on May 24, it will kickstart something powerful to life and inspire you to be your most ambitious self. You’re *this* close to winning the game, and on May 29, you may just seal the deal as Mars joins forces with Jupiter in Aries, bringing you some additional reinforcements! However, as a new moon in Gemini radiates empathy throughout your spiritual 12th house on May 30, you may realize that winning is not the point at all. In fact, you may realize that you learned much more from your failures than your successes!