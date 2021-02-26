Cancer, Your March Horoscope Says You’re In Your Own Little World

The beginning of March is the perfect time for some behind-the-scenes action, Cancer! When Mars enters your 12th house of the subconscious on March 3, think of it as an excuse to withdraw from “reality” and enter your own private dream world. In this dream world, you can meditate on your spiritual concerns as you focus on healing and forgiveness. Take your time, because your Cancer March 2021 horoscope is slowly unfolding!

As the new moon sends magic to your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on March 13, you’ll feel the excitement of another adventure calling your name! This new moon will encourage you to take a step back and look at the big picture, as well as to embrace opportunities that might normally pass you by. Venus also joins forces with Neptune on March 13, spicing things up in your love life. If you’re in a relationship, break away from your typical routine together, and if you’re single, try mixing things up in the dating scene! When Mercury enters your philosophical ninth house on March 15, it will give you a more courageous and idealistic mindset, helping you to see the beauty in everything.

When Aries season begins on March 20, it’s go time. This is when the sun will activate your ambitious 10th house, tapping into your desire for career success and recognition for all your hard work. Be honest about your goals and let the cosmos aid you in achieving them! When Venus activates your powerful 10th house on March 21, you might notice that career success is coming to you more easily. Not only are you attracting accolades, you’re also discovering ways to enjoy your career even more than you already do.

However, as the month comes to a close, give your spirit a chance to rest and heal. On March 21, Mars will form a trine with Saturn, nudging you toward release and rejuvenation. You’ll begin to understand all the sacrifices you’ve made and how they’ve helped you transform. But when Mercury squares off with Mars on March 23, you may find yourself overwhelmed with emotion and confusion. Remember to step back from all of it when you need to! As a full moon centers on your protective forth house on March 28, it will reveal your innermost needs and how to nurture them. Put your spiritual self!