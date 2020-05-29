Cancer, Your June Horoscope Is All About Playing To Win

You’re in for a good month, Cancer, and I can’t even begin to explain how excited I am for you! This June will be no joke, but you’ll be making leaps and bounds by the time July rolls around. The beginning of this month will definitely feel like the calm before the storm, especially as the cosmos encourage you to tune into the station of your heart. You’ll be feeling SO many feelings—and that’s okay! Your Cancer horoscope for June 2020 suggests that you allow yourself the time and patience required to feel them fully. It might turn out to be a truly transformative experience.

What do I mean, exactly? As Mercury retrograde spins a web of complications in your first house of the self as of June 18, you’ll be discovering the deeper layers of who you are and learning how to communicate that truth to others. With Venus retrograde muddying the waters of your spiritual 12th house until June 25, expect a lot of soul-searching ahead of you, but I promise, you’ll be so glad you did it in the long run. Think of this month as a major spiritual download, and trust that you will eventually process everything!

June is also a month filled with changes and shifts. It all begins with a lunar eclipse in your sixth house of health and work on June 5, which could bring heavy revelations about how you treat your mind, body and soul. It will also reveal whether you’re spending your time wisely or not. Use this energy to reprioritize, recalibrate, and rethink everything. You won’t be able to push forward while there’s so much unfinished business to attend to! And with a solar eclipse taking place in your zodiac sign on June 21, you’re on the verge of leveling up and becoming the person you were always meant to be. Embrace the changes the universe flings your way, because you have a date with destiny!

Even if you feel exhausted and overwhelmed at everything heading your way, know that those feelings won’t last forever—in fact, they won’t even last the whole month. You’ll be getting a boost of energy by June 27, when active Mars triggers your career sector. Tap into your inner boss b*tch and go after whatever it is you desire. You can’t win unless you play the game!