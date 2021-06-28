Cancer, Your July Horoscope Is About Embracing The New You

As your Cancer July 2021 horoscope begins, you may feel like something is standing in the way of a harmonious relationship. After all, on July 6, Venus will oppose Saturn, which could make it difficult to dig deeper and establish a more profound emotional connection. However, compassionate and empathetic Cancer season still has a long ways to go, so don’t give up hope!

You’re approaching a powerful new start and it will all begin to unfold as the New Moon in Cancer takes place on July 9. This is your chance to embrace all the changes and evolutions you’ve made as a person. You’re outgrowing the old and setting the stage for the new as you tap into the parts of yourself that you’ve inherited through your desire, resilience and hard work. Prepare to get to know the “new” you, Cancer!

You may find your whole perspective of yourself and the world you live in expanding by July 12. As Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter, it will tap into your brain’s deepest intelligence, encouraging you to travel far and open your mind to all sorts of new truths. And as the sun forms a trine with Neptune on July 15, your imagination may start to glimmer with fresh possibilities as spiritual awakenings flow through you like water. Prepare to explore the great beyond!

Cancer season comes to an end on July 21, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to come to an end along with it. This is when the sun will move into your sensual and luxurious second house, prompting a powerful time to spoil yourself rotten as well as settle your financial goals. It’s the perfect time to make that purchase you’ve been dreaming of, but it’s also a fab time to save up for a rainy day!

In fact, when the full moon radiates throughout your eighth house of shared resources on July 23, you may gain a deeper understanding of how your energetic ties are serving you. Let this full moon help you shed your attachment to relationships and financial investments that are draining you. Remember—time is a form of currency!

If July feels slow, August will feel busier than ever. After all, on July 29, Mars will activate your speedy third house of communications, turning up the energy in your daily life and tapping into your need for meaningful connections with others. Prepare to redefine the way you socialize!