Happy Birthday, Cancer: Your July 2020 Horoscope Is Here

Jump for joy, because it’s Cancer season, and your Cancer July 2020 horoscope is here, which means no one’s being blessed by the cosmos harder than you. The universe is flowing with your empathetic, intuitive, protective and downright witchy energy and you’re loving it. However, don’t get ahead of yourself just yet! Your horoscope predicts an intense month, so get ready for a chaotic, powerful, out-of-this-world, potentially life-changing few weeks.

A transformative blood moon/lunar eclipse lands right in your seventh house of partnerships on July 5 and it’s time to say “goodbye” to those who don’t have your best interest at heart and “hello” to those who do! If a relationship comes to an abrupt end, know that it’s probably just not meant to be—at least for now. Luckily, this will only create the opportunity for better relationships down the line. In fact, you might even be committing to a special someone very soon, wink wink!

That said, give yourself some time to let the chips fall where they may, as Mercury is also retrograding in your first house of the self until July 12. You’re rethinking who you’ve been, who you are and who you’d like to become. This is major stuff, Cancer! You’ll have a better understanding of your wants and needs once this retrograde is over. And when Chiron—planet of emotional scars—stations retrograde in your 10th house of career and reputation on July 11, you’ll begin taking back ownership of your own life. It doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks, and other people’s opinions certainly should not dictate policy.

Practice self-care, Cancer! All this overwhelming energy will culminate to a very bright and hopeful moment known as the new moon in Cancer, which will set your soul on fire come July 20. This is your change to declare who you are to the universe! You make the decisions, you call the shots and you accept yourself for who you are. Everyone else can take it or leave it.

When cancer season winds down, Leo season is quick to follow. Passionate, powerful, and flashy Leo season begins on July 22, calling attention to your second house of finances and self-worth. This shift will give you the opportunity to build yourself from the ground up. It’s time to map out a plan and do what it takes to build a foundation on which you can prosper.

