Cancer, Your January 2021 Horoscope Predicts An Exciting New Relationship

Your social connections are deepening in a meaningful way this month, Cancer. In fact, when passionate Mars powers up your 11th house of community on January 6, you may feel inspired to round up a team of thinkers and see what you can accomplish when your brilliant minds come together. Your Cancer January 2021 horoscope is here to tap into your leadership abilities and reveal what a crusader you can be!

The air might start feeling heavier and more potent by January 8. This is when messenger Mercury will enter your intense eighth house of rebirth, encouraging a rather serious and supernaturally-intelligent mindset. Your intuition and your ability to investigate will skyrocket with power! This is also when romantic Venus will activate your seventh house of partnerships, making this an incredibly meaningful month for your love life. You might be ending relationships that you’ve outgrown and strengthening relationships that are meant to be (especially at this juncture in your life).

In fact, you might be starting an exciting new relationship by January 13. The new moon in Capricorn lights up your partnership-oriented descendent, indicating a fresh start with someone in your life. You may be defining the terms of a relationship, or simply improving your current relationship dynamics. Intimacy issues may come up, but hey, no one ever said love would be easy!

The intensity doesn’t stop there either. After the sun in Aquarius activates your eighth house of transformation on January 19, you will be called into a period of your life that is all about leaving behind your past and embracing the possibilities of the future. Difficult experiences will only make you stronger and they’ll also pave the way for friendships and relationships with people you wouldn’t have met otherwise. Everything happens for a (mysterious) reason!

The month ends with a meaningful message. On January 29, a full moon will radiate through your second house of finances and possessions, revealing the differences between what you want and what you need. However, there’s a lot more to the story, because Mercury will also station retrograde in your 11th house of hopes and wishes come January 30. At this point, you may discover that you want something else entirely! That said, you’ll have to wait until February to find out.

