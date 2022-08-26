Cancer—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Sort Through The Skeletons In Your Closet

You’re learning so much this month and your Cancer horoscope for September 2022 will give you a taste of what’s to come! This month begins on a high note, because Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your 10th house of career on September 2, which could lead you to send out a press release regarding your latest success. However, it could also shine a light on some information you weren’t aware of before, so don’t leave important tasks til’ the last minute.

Once Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you may find that drama in your personal life is just starting to unfold. Retrograding through your fourth house of home and family, Mercury is about to show you some of the unresolved issues that are still lingering in your domestic sphere. Whether you’re cleaning a messy house or having a nerve-wracking conversation with your parents, this retrograde is encouraging you to slowly begin solving the problem.

When a full moon in Pisces lights up your ninth house of wisdom and philosophy on September 10, it will remind you to have an open mind and to keep the faith. Take a step back and see the full picture, because focusing too much on the imperfections is impeding your ability to see the beautiful way everything is coming together.

You can expect some turbulence to trickle into your career by September 18, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing! As Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter in your 10th house of public image, you may be facing the reality of what you can and can’t handle. If you’re overpromising and underdelivering, there’s a strong chance your bandwidth is way too full. Cut yourself some slack and start focusing on quality, not quantity. This is a sentiment to keep in mind in your relationships come September 24, when Venus opposes Neptune in your expansive ninth house, there’s a chance that rose-colored glasses may be skewing your judgment.

Once a new moon in Libra brings enchanting energy to your third house of communication on September 25, it will be a beautiful time to set the record straight and ask the questions you deserve answers to. While you can’t control how someone reacts, you can at least take charge of your side of the narrative.