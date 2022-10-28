Cancer—Your November Horoscope Says Your Popularity Is About to Skyrocket—Here’s Why

Scroll To See More Images

You’re on the verge of a creative breakthrough and your Cancer horoscope for November 2022 wants you to heal yourself by expressing yourself. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is shining a light on your fifth house of fun and pleasure. But as you continue to embrace the transformation of eclipse season, you may find that your understanding of creativity is evolving.

Feel extra sleepy and lazy lately? It’s no wonder, as Mars is currently retrograding through your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious understandings. This is like a double whammy of exhaustion as you’re tuning in to unseen energies that may be debilitating to process. Is someone throwing you shade? Do you feel like someone isn’t being honest with you? This retrograde is forcing you to rethink what you can and can’t control, shining a light on whether your feelings are based in truth or rooted in fear.

On November 9, a blood-moon-lunar eclipse in Taurus will initiate a new chapter in your 11th house of community, hopes and visions. Learning how to cooperate and open your heart to others is not always easy, but putting yourself out there is bringing clarity to your ultimate dream. What does your ideal reality look like? How can you help fill that need for us all?

On November 22, the sun will leave behind your passionate and romantic fifth house and enter your sixth house of work and health, prompting you to get a few things back in order. You may find yourself establishing a smoother rhythm in your day-to-day rituals and finding ways to gently nourish your life. A new moon in Sagittarius unfolds on November 23, which could be the beginning of a new lifestyle altogether. Take advantage of this chance to get grounded and improve your dedication to self-care.

Jupiter retrograde comes to an end in fellow water sign Pisces as of November 23. As Jupiter stations direct in your ninth house of expansion and worldly wisdom, you’re being called to remember where your long-term goals lie. Do you truly feel fulfilled by your life? Are you craving life experiences that are deeper and more profound? So many answers are soon to arrive. However, as Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini on November 29, you may find that your desire to be prolific is conflicting with your instinct to stand still and play dead. Don’t allow your passivity to weaken your confidence in your productivity.