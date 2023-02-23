Cancer—Your March Horoscope Says You’re Primed For Stardom & Your Popularity Is Rising

Scroll To See More Images

Own who you are and let your confidence soar this month, crabs! Your Cancer horoscope for March 2023 starts off strong with charming Venus and lucky Jupiter bedazzling your tenth house of career with glitz and glam. You’re able to attract anyone you like with these planet’s energies, so if you’re looking to fall in love, look no further. Take this opportunity to connect with the people around you and really grow your social circle. Engage with as many people as you can and take advantage of any financial offers that come about. The forecast says harmony, money and improved relationships—who could ask for more?

March 16 brings Venus—planet of love and friendship—into your 11th house of long-term goals and forms a tense aspect with Pluto in your seventh house of partnerships. If you are a part of an organization or a business partnership, expect some power struggles or control issues to arise. Otherwise, if you’re in a relationship, you may be asking yourself if the person you’re with fits your long-term vision. Venus in this house may give you the clarity you need to slightly detach from your subjective view and see where you want to go. Expect transformations in your personal and professional relationships that will ultimately help you to live your life more fully and authentically. Permit yourself to see with new eyes and don’t shy away from the change.

After the Sun enters Aries, the moon—your ruling celestial body—will follow on March 21. A New Moon in Aries is the perfect time to act on an impulse or take a risk. Take action, be assertive without ruffling any feathers, and discover your own personal courage. Aries wants us to learn self-sufficiency and take the steps to revitalize ourselves. Embrace adventure and see where it takes you!

Right around the same time, the Sun in your tenth house of career looks kindly on Pluto—planet of boundaries and trust—in your seventh house of partnerships. Suddenly, your desire to succeed and be recognized will reach new heights. You want to accomplish something important and can use your close relationships to help you get there. Make sure you use your newfound power for good and return the favor for those who help you reach your goals. Everything you do now will be noticed, Cancer, so let yourself shine in the spotlight!