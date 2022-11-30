Cancer—Your December Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of Going Viral (& Becoming Famous)

Scroll To See More Images

Is there a lot on your plate? Your Cancer horoscope for December 2022 wants you to get organized, because Sagittarius season is all about bringing order, harmony and structure to your everyday life. As the sun moves through your punctual and proactive sixth house, you may feen inclined to streamline your daily routine and enrich your self-care regimen.

However, producing results is often easier said than done. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 12th house of subconscious energies on December 1, you may at times feel frozen with anxieties and doubts that lead to procrastination. You’re not “crazy” for feeling paranoid, because if something feels off, there’s a damn good chance that it is! If you get the feeling something isn’t right, it all could start to make sense around the full moon in Gemini on December 7. After all, this full moon will drag skeletons out of your closet and shine a light on secrets that have been kept from you. Anonymous haters and secret frenemies could soon make themselves known!

The way others feel about you ain’t your problem, especially since Jupiter—planet of luck and positivity enters your 10th house of fame and publicity on December 20. If the haters want to keep talking amongst themselves, let them! It’s just making you more famous. Their obsessive negativity is also a sign of their envy. Your light is much too bright to be dimmed (and your loyal admirers know it).

Capricorn season begins on December 21, shining a light on your seventh house of partnerships. This will increase your desire to spend one-on-one time with the people who matter. As the Capricorn sun immediately squares off with Jupiter in Aries, you may find that powerful allies are standing by your side. Get excited about some of the new relationships you’ve been building, because some of their glamour is about to rub off on you.

If you’re ready to let go of toxic patterns, a new moon in Capricorn on December 23 could be the start of a more loving and respectful dynamic. This is a beautiful time to learn about how a healthy relationship functions and how you can choose better partners and become a better partner in the process.

However, let’s not forget that Mercury retrograde begins on December 29, stationing retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn. This could increase the level of misunderstandings and miscommunications in your close partnerships, especially if there is still lingering conflict or attachments to the past. Remember—if you’re still not over it, that means it still hasn’t healed. And that’s perfectly OK.