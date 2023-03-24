Cancer—Your April Horoscope Says Your Career Is Picking Up Speed, Thanks to Eclipse Season

Scroll To See More Images

Your Cancer horoscope for April 2023 grants you opportunities for self-improvement, self-actualization and self-assuredness. Everything is ripe for the taking, so reach for the top, Cancer!

Do you already feel energized? Mars—planet of action—is pumping you up as it continues to move through your first house of identity. You are full of energy and ready to make your mark. Assertive and alive, the fire of Mars, is coursing through your veins. Be careful of the temper that comes with it! On April 1, Mars will smile on prudent and practical Saturn, making the most difficult tasks feel like child’s play to you. That’s right—you’re strong, patient, disciplined and driven so getting things done efficiently is a breeze. This can be a great time to impress the people around you, both at work and at play.

Saturn is making its way through your ninth house of ethics, philosophy and learning and wherever Saturn goes, we are sure to feel it. In this case, Saturn will be asking you to take a hard look at your beliefs and your outlook. What are the things you believe are true and how has that impacted your life? It can be hard to work through at first, but by the end of the transit, you will know where you’re going and have a newfound faith in yourself.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries on April 20 will have profound impacts on us all, but since it’s your ruling planet, Cancer, you are especially attuned to the rhythms of the Moon. This is a good time to express yourself, wholeheartedly. Discover how good it feels when you realize you can fully rely on yourself. This powerful eclipse will start something incredible in your 10th house of career and reputation, supercharging your ability to begin something fresh and new for all the world to see.

Ask yourself—in what area of life have you been censoring your authentic self? It’s time to empower that version of you and step out into the light. We learn through new experiences, so dare to step out of your comfort zone and embrace courage.