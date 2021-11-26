Cancer, Your December Horoscope Predicts A Reunion With An Ex

Self-care will be your saving grace this month, Cancer! After all, your Cancer December 2021 horoscope might just inspire you to take up a new fitness routine or skin care regimen. When a solar eclipse casts a shadow over your sixth house of stamina and work on December 4, it may reveal the way your habits are helping you or hurting you. There are only so many hours in a day, so make the most of them!

Once Mars activates your organized sixth house on December 13, you may feel inspired to put more effort into your work and stay productive. While pushing the limit may be satisfying, you should also make sure you don’t work yourself to the bone in the process. Producing results requires a marathon, not a sprint, so don’t forget to prioritize rest, sleep and your overall health.

When a full moon rises in your introspective 12th house on December 18, it could also reveal the ways your emotional well-being might need a little therapy and TLC. Remember—healing involves the body AND the spirit. It will be even more important to take care of yourself one Venus retrograde begins on December 19.

This retrograde will stir up trouble in your seventh house of partnerships, which could bring up unresolved issues in your love life and your social life. You may even reconnect with someone from your past; someone you lost touch with or had a falling out with, like an ex. Once Capricorn season begins on December 21, it might intensify your desire for love and connection—just take care not to forget to love yourself first

A pivotal moment during this retrograde will take place on December 25, when Venus forms a conjunction with Pluto. This could raise the emotional stakes in your relationships, which could leave you feeling vulnerable to getting hurt. Remember that just because someone desires you, doesn’t mean they respect you! Make a point of refusing to settle for less than you deserve.

On December 28, Jupiter will send fireworks to your adventurous ninth house, bringing you many opportunities to create beautiful memories and experience wonderful things over the course of 2022. Embrace spontaneous opportunities to explore the world!