Cancer—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Protect Your Energy & Love Yourself First

You might be dealing with ups and downs in your relationship this month, Cancer. After all, your Cancer August 2022 horoscope begins with a major shift in the way you participate in social settings and the way you make friends. As passionate Mars joins forces with unpredictable Uranus in your 11th houser of community on August 1, brace yourself for some shakeups in your friend group! Hidden tensions are revealing themselves, so remember—when people tell you who they are, make sure you listen.

By August 9, you might be delving even deeper into your relationship dynamics. This is when Venus in Cancer will oppose Pluto in your seventh house of partnerships, which may shine a light on the level of respect and dedication in your one-on-one relationships. Ask yourself how you *really* want to be treated by your partner and find ways to give that same level of love in return. It takes two to tango, but it also takes two to talk it out. When Venus enters your stable and self-sufficient second house on August 11, you’ll start learning more about how to satisfy your own needs. You don’t need someone to complete you, because you’re already whole.

However, when a full moon in Aquarius shines a light on the dark depths of your eighth house of merging energies on August 11, you may feel pulled into the past. Your attachments to people, places and things are up for review, which means its time to set the boundaries that protect your energy from people with negative intentions!

As Mars forms a trine with Pluto in your seventh house of allies and enemies on August 14, you’re gathering with your trusted friends and colleagues to create something groundbreaking. If you care about bringing people together, you’ll have no problem doing so! By August 18, you’ll be in such a powerful position to make more money and level-up your earning potential. As Venus in your second house of cash flow forms a trine with Jupiter in your career sector, you’re making magic happen at work. You’re dominating your field and tapping into your talent for increasing revenue! Just keep working hard and you’ll keep getting luckier.

By August 25, you might feel like taking a break from the daily grind and diverting your attention to your personal life. Mercury will activate your nurturing fourth house, inspiring you to spend more time with close loved ones and take a few days off. Everyone needs some R&R eventually! However, as a new moon in Virgo dawns in your genius third house on August 27, you’re closing out the month with some brilliant ideas. It’s time to ask questions, study relevant topics and learn everything there is to know about something you’re passionate about.