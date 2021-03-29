Cancer, Your April Horoscope Predicts Some Professional Gains

You’re competing to be the best this month, Cancer! After all, on April 3, Mercury will enter your authoritative 10th house, tapping into your ability to speak with confidence and bolster your professional persona. There’s no better time to talk yourself up and apply for your dream job, so shoot for the moon and see where you land! You may feel somewhat scatterbrained as Mars squares off with Neptune on April 9, making it hard to follow directions and stay focused. But don’t worry, because your Cancer April 2021 horoscope has only just begun!

In fact, you may be starting a new chapter in your field come April 11. This is when the new moon will blast through your 10th house of career, encouraging you to strengthen your reputation by performing like the unstoppable force you truly are! Even if you fail in the short-term, you’ll be so much closer to success in the long run. You may feel like you’re competing against someone else around April 16, when the sun squares off with Pluto—if the competition gets too fierce, remember that everyone has their own unique gifts and everyone’s journey looks different. Don’t get lost in comparisons, Cancer!

Your social life will reverberate with joy once Venus, Mercury and the sun all enter your 11th house of community on April 19. This will tap into your desires for new friendships and intellectual connections; however, it will also leave you wanting to make the world a better place for all of us. In fact, when the Venus-Uranus conjunction blasts through your revolutionary 11th house, you may feel drawn to a community that feels very off-the-wall and eccentric. Or, you might even feel like rebelling against the idea of “community” altogether and going rogue for a while!

You’ll really feel an energizing shift once Cancer enters your first house of the self on April 23. If you’ve been struggling to harness your mojo lately, this will make you feel much stronger and more powerful than in recent months. Let it give you the strength to assert yourself without apology! And just you wait for the creative inspiration that will flow through you once the full moon sends magic to your fifth house of color and poetry on April 26. Let this remind you of the artist that you never stopped being!