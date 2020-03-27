Dream Big, Cancer: Your April Horoscope Is All About Expansion

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Cancer horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Cancer.

With Mercury in your decan starting in mid-April, you might find your desire to communicate increasing this month, as well as your urge to expand. While physical limitations may keep you in one place, now is the time to seek out other opportunities, such as online courses and workshops, to make expansion a reality for you this month—if only to keep you sane during these uncertain times.

That said, now is not the time to rush or make hasty decisions. Trying to buy a house? Slow your roll, kiddo. Thinking of getting engaged, or making another serious life change? Really give yourself time to think it over. What will you lose by waiting a few weeks, huh?

Your chart also shows that your career will be a big concern this month, and will continue to take center stage as you move forward into the rest of the year. Professional development and career planning will take precedence over home-making tasks and relationships, so keep this in mind as you strive to create a satisfying work/life balance—especially if you’re one of many working from home right now.

Stay calm during the uncertainty, and plan flexibly, Cancer. Focusing on matters that are in your realm of controllability will help you stay grounded, and allow you to prepare for whatever comes next for your career. A cute calendar to keep on your desk might help you maintain a sense of control during what’s to come.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.