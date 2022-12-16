Cancer—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Making Major Waves in Your Career This Year

Scroll To See More Images

This year, you’re testing your limits and working toward a greater wisdom. Your Cancer 2023 horoscope says you’re learning a lot this year, and once Mars retrograde in Gemini comes to an end on January 12, you may find yourself overcoming some of your fears and letting go of residual emotions. As Mars stations direct in your 12th house of spirituality, you’re feeling inspired to take action toward letting go of lingering grudges and resentments. And when Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships on February 3, you’ll find it easier to establish harmony with those around you.

This year is a climactic one, especially if you’re a Cancer or a Cancer rising. By March 7, Saturn will enter fellow water sign Pisces, where it will remain in your ninth house of education and adventure for the next two years. As Saturn forces you to become more realistic about your perspective, it will teach you how to have more discipline in your practice and conviction in your beliefs. By March 23, Pluto will enter Aquarius, launching a global shift that will emerge over the course of the next 20 years. As this transit targets your eighth house of creation and destruction, you may find yourself tapping into your ability to be a phoenix rising from the ashes. Some things may end, but better things will begin. March 23 is also when Mars will *finally* enter Cancer, giving you a boost of energy, stamina and motivation. Watch out world, these Cancers are going all out in 2023!

April 20 will bring you to a crossroads in your career, as this is when a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Aries will break new ground in your 10th house of public standing. It’s time to let go of pipe dreams and dead end projects. By the time a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus rises in your artistic fifth house on May 5, you may even feel ready to pursue what you’re truly passionate about!

Prepare for your social life to expand in ways you’ve never imagined because Jupiter will enter Taurus and bring abundance to your 11th house of community starting May 16. Expect to make new connections and fast friends! However, because Jupiter immediately squares off with Pluto, you may find the dynamic shifting between you and some of your former associates. Either way, the North Node of Destiny enters your ambitious 10th house on July 17, guiding you all the way to the top. 2023 is the year you might just make a name for yourself.

However, as Venus in Leo stations retrograde in your second house of money and pride from July 22 to September 3, the end of summer will force you to reexamine your spending habits. There’s a big difference between what you want and what you truly need! And when a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Libra brings change to your fourth house of home and family as of October 14. Where you come from doesn’t dictate where you’re going, but returning to your roots can teach you a lot about your inner strengths.

2023 ends with Mercury retrograding through your relationship sector and your productivity sector from December 13 to January 1, which could indicate a tumultuous holiday season. However, working through your issues will set you up for a 2024 that begins with a bang.