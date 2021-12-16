Cancer, Your 2022 Horoscope is About the Journey—Not the Destination

2021 was intense, so breath deep and regroup, Cancer. Luckily, your Cancer 2022 horoscope predicts a much more exciting and fun-filled year! During 2021, Jupiter and Saturn forced you to face your shadow side and accept that all good things come to an end—but just because something is over doesn’t mean something even better isn’t just beginning.

2022 is officially here and the future is looking so bright. Learn what to expect in terms of love, life and career below.

Love

If it feels like your love life is all over the map once 2022 begins, it’s no wonder. Venus will still be retrograding through your seventh house of partnerships and will continue to do so until late January. This may bring up all sorts of unresolved conflicts, which could be a beautiful opportunity to embrace forgiveness and demand what you deserve.

Luckily, Venus will join forces with Mars by mid-February, infusing your relationships with romance and desire. Who knows? A new crush may even be on the horizon. Once Venus enters Cancer by mid-July, you’ll embrace a whole new form of self-love and self-respect. Revel in how lovely it is to be you!

Career

Ready or not, your career is heating up this year! By mid-May, Jupiter will activate your success-oriented 10th house, increasing your excitement about your work and attracting lots of positive reinforcement along the way. If you’ve been struggling to make it work, then get excited, because all that delayed success is arriving when you least expect it!

However, by late October, you might find that your tank is running on empty. As Mars retrogrades through your introspective 12th house, you may feel like taking a break from the hustle and bustle to focus on your spiritual wellbeing. Take care of yourself! The work can wait, Cancer.

Self

If 2021 felt pessimistic, then 2022 is definitely optimistic. After all, the year begins with Jupiter sending abundance to your ninth house of adventure and spontaneity. It’s time to accumulate new experiences, step out of your comfort zone and spread your wings. The journey begins now!

As the North Node activates your 11th house of community by mid-January, you’re also spending the year making new friends and learning how to cooperate with others. If you’re willing to introduce yourself, your popularity is bound to soar.