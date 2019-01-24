15 Mega-Popular TV Shows Ending in 2019, from ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Scroll To See More Images

Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory and Jane the Virgin are a few examples of TV shows ending in 2019. It’s been an amazing few years for television, but every show, no matter how successful or loved, has to end sometime, and for these 15 shows, that time is 2019. From Emmy-winning comedies like Veep to Netflix’s first comedy, Orange Is the New Black, 2019 will see many shows on the chopping block, and though we’re sad to see them go, we’re excited to find out how they end after many, many seasons. (Finally! An answer to who takes the throne on Game of Thrones.)

To prepare us for the tears and twists to come, we researched when 15 fan-favorite TV shows are ending this year. For a comedy that’s run for 12-plus years to a critic-favorite drama that’s only been on for four seasons, here are when 15 anticipated series finales are coming in 2019.

Find out what will happen to Rebecca Bloom on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, if Daenarys Targaryen will ever sit on the Iron Throne, what the Broad City girls are up to and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will end ahead. Our nights might never be the same without these shows to look forward to, but at least we’ll have some answers we’ve been wondering for years.

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Finale date: January 1, 2019

Where: Netflix

Season count: 3

Star Neil Patrick Harris revealed that Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events will end after three seasons in an interview with Digital Spy in March 2018. “That was always the journey, for everyone involved,” Harris said. “This is a big, big show. It’s a beast. Every book is two episodes, and every episode is an hour long. So we’re making a two-hour movie every book, and there’s 13 books. So 26 feature films is essentially what we’re making here.” The third and final season of the series, based on Lemony Snicket’s books of the same title, aired on January 1, 2019 on Netflix. The series follows three orphaned children who learn of their parents’ connections in a secret society and the people who want control of their inheritance.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Finale date: January 25, 2019

Where: Netflix

Season count: 4

The first half of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s fourth and final season dropped on Netflix in May 2018, but fans won’t be able to watch the last six episodes until January 25, 2019. The comedy, which has earned several Emmy nominations and was created by Tina Fey, follows a woman as she restarts her life in New York City after leaving a cult in rural Indiana.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Finale date: Spring 2019

Where: The CW

Season count: 4

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s fourth and final season follows Rachel Bloom’s Rebecca Bunch in prison after she pled guilty to attempted murder at the end of the last season. The series, a musical comedy which started airing its final season in January 2019, explores mental illness and Rebecca’s move to West Covina, California to win the affection of her former camp boyfriend after reuniting with him years later via a chance encounter.

Broad City

Series finale date: March 2019

Where: Comedy Central

Season count: 5

The Broad City girls will return with their fifth and final season on January 24, 2019 after a year away from Comedy Central. The series, starring and created by comedians Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, follows two friend’s lives and careless adventures in New York City. Based on Glazer and Jacobson’s YouTube show of the same name, Broad City was produced by Amy Poehler.

The Big Bang Theory

Finale date: May 2019

Where: CBS

Season count: 12

After 11 seasons on TV, The Bang Theory will end with its twelfth season, which started airing in September 2018. The series, which started with two Caltech physicists who live across the hall from a bubbly waitress, has grown into one of CBS’s longest-running and most successful sitcoms, with dozens of Emmy nominations to prove it.

Veep

Finale date: Spring 2019

Where: HBO

Season count: 7

Veep‘s final season won’t be long, but it will sure suffice fans after a year without the show. The comedy’s seventh and final season, which is set to air in spring 2019, follows Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Selina Meyer as she serves as Vice President and—eventually—President of the United States. The show has gone on to receive several Emmys, including six consecutive awards for Louis-Dreyfus’s performance of a stressed and satirical POTUS.

Gotham

Series finale date: Spring 2019

Where: FOX

Season count: 5

Gotham‘s fifth and final season premiered on January 3, 2019. The series follows the origin stories of DC Comics characters like Detective Gorden, Penguin and Catwoman in Gotham before the days of Batman. Its final season will consist of 12 episodes.

Game of Thrones

Finale date: Summer 2019

Where: HBO

Season count: 8

Game of Thrones fans will finally have an answer to who will sit on the Iron Throne when the series finale airs in summer 2019. The HBO fantasy’s eighth final season, which begins in April 2019 and is based on George R.R. Martin’s books of the same title, will feature the battle of battles as leaders from across Westeros head to King’s Landing to seize what they believe is theirs.

Jane the Virgin

Finale date: Summer 2019

Where: The CW

Season count: 5

Jane the Virgin, which earned star Gina Rodriguez, a Golden Globe in 2015 will air its fifth and final season in 2019. The final season, which will start in March 2019, will follow Jane Villanueva’s career as an up-and-coming author, as well as her love life and family after being accidentally artificially inseminated by her boss’s sister—in true telenovela fashion.

iZombie

Finale date: Summer 2019

Where: The CW

Season count: 5

Based on the comic book series of the same title, iZombie follows a Seattle medical resident named Liv who’s turned into a zombie after a boat party. After learning she must consume human brains to not become a stereotypical zombie (i.e. dumb and homicidal), Liv decides to take a job at a local morgue and eat the brains of corpses she autopsies—eventually learning that she can inherit the memories and personality traits of the people she consumes. The final season will begin in May 2019.

Shadowhunters

Finale date: Summer 2019

Where: Freeform

Season count: 3

Based on Cassandra Clare’s book series, The Mortal Instruments, Shadowhunters follows a teenage girl who discovers, on her 18th birthday, that she’s from a long line of human-angel hybrids named Shadowhunters who hunt demons. The series will start the second half of its third and final season in February 2019.

Homeland

Finale date: June 2019

Where: Showtime

Season count: 8

Homeland, which earned star Clare Danes two Emmys, will return in June 2019 with its eighth and final season. The award-winning drama follows a Central Intelligence Agency officer with bipolar disorder as she investigates threats of terrorism against the United States.

Transparent

Finale date: Fall 2019

Where: Amazon

Season count: 5

Star Jeffrey Tambor was fired from Transparent in February 2018 after sexual harassment and assault accusations were made against him by several women. The show, which follows a Los Angeles family after its father comes out as transgender, will end with a musical episode on Amazon in the fall.

The Affair

Finale date: Fall 2019

Where: Showtime

Season count: 5

The Affair will end with its fifth and final season in fall 2019. The series, which follows a couple’s extramarital affair, will feature a twist for its fifth season, with the series set in the future and centered on couple’s children. The fifth season will flash back and forth between current day and the future.

Mr. Robot

Series finale date: Fall 2019

Where: USA Network

Season count: 4

Following his win at the 2019 Golden Globes, Rami Malek will return as Mr. Robot for the series’ fourth and final season. The series follows Malek as a cybersecurity engineer and hacker with social anxiety disorder and clinical depression, who is recruited by a group of “hacktivists” known as the “fsociety.”

The Deuce

Series finale date: Fall 2019

Where: HBO

Season count: 3

Starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco, The Deuce follows the legalization and rise of the porn industry in New York City in the 1970s, known as the Golden Age of Porn. The show has gone on to earn Gyllenhaal a Golden Globes nomination, as well as the writers a Writers Guild of America nomination.

Vikings

Series finale date: Late 2019

Where: History

Season count: 6

Inspired by the tales of Norse viking legend, Ragnar Lothbrok, the series follows Lothbrok’s journey from a farmer to a Scandinavian king after he led a successful raid into England, with the assistance of his fellow warriors. The show will end with its sixth and final season in late 2019.

Easy

Series finale date: Late 2019

Where: Netflix

Season count 3:

Consisting of 16 half-hour episodes, which each episode featuring a different character in Chicago, Easy will return for its third and final season in late 2019 on Netflix. Like Netflix’s Black Mirror, the dramedy series’s episodic nature has allowed it to score some big names for its episodes, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Orlando Bloom and Dave Franco.

Elementary

Series finale date: Late 2019

Where: CBS

Season count: 7

A contemporary take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, Elementary features a female Watson (played by Lucy Liu) and her Sherlock as they solve crimes in New York City. The series will end with its seventh and final season in late 2019.

Orange Is the New Black

Series finale date: Late 2019

Where: Netflix

Season count: 7

Netflix’s first comedy (and second-ever original series) Orange Is the New Black will end in late 2019 with its seventh and final season. The series, based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same title, follows a women’s prison and its inmates. The series flashed back and forth between the women at the prison in current day and their lives before they were inmates, providing the audience with clues as to why they were sentenced.