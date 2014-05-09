It’s TV Cancellation Season: See Every Network Show That Got the Axe

If you’ve ever been subjected to a network canceling a TV show you adore, you know how soul-crushing it can be. That might sound a little melodramatic, but in today’s Golden Age of Television, we’re more invested than ever in finding, watching, and talking about shows we love, shows we want to start watching, and shows that are doing interesting things. So knowing that a program you’ve just started—or plan to start— has no future, it can be extremely frustrating.

Every May, the annual TV Upfronts come around, which means the networks unveil their plans for the Fall 2014 primetime schedule, and reveal which shows live to see another season, and which get the heave-ho.

Throughout the week, news of canceled shows has been emerging, while others hang in limbo (the fate of ABC’s “Nashville” for example is still TBD.) While there are still some announcements to be made, here’s a running list of all the primetime network shows that have gotten the axe so far. And if any of yours made the cut, our condolences—we’re totally here for you to geek out with in the comments section below.

ABC

“Betrayal”

ABC is the master of the ominous, single-word dramas (“Scandal,” “Deception,” “Revenge”) and this one—about two sexy professionals who start an affair, and are both involved in the same murder trial—got the axe after one season, despite its soapy premise.

“Mind Games”

Looks like Christian Slater chose the wrong project, as this series about two brothers running a problem solving firm that employs solutions based on psychological manipulation is dead in the water after one season.

“Mixology”

No offense to the writers, but a show taking place during one night at a bar in New York’s Meatpacking District probably never had a real shot at success. Niche, yes, but also kinda dumb. This single-camera comedy managed to eke out one season before getting the boot.

“The Neighbors”

This sci-fi sitcom about a family of humans living in a community of extraterrestrials (womp, womp) managed to thrive for two seasons before getting beamed back to the shelf.

“Once Upon a Time in Wonderland”

The Wonderland-set “Once Upon a Time” spinoff only lasted one season before getting canceled.

“Super Fun Night”

The Rebel Wilson vehicle about a bunch of semi-nerdy single girls who decide to ditch their Friday nigh tradition of staying in, and hit the town. Canceled after one season, the sitcom should have been called “Super Unfunny Night.”

“Suburgatory”

The Jeremy Sisto and Jane Levy single-camera comedy about a city-slicking dad and his teenage daughter moving to the ‘burbs has been exiled for good after three seasons.

“Trophy Wife”

Malin Akerman starred in this series about a pretty blonde party girl who marries a professional middle-aged lawyer named Pete (Bradley Whitford). With the marriage comes Pete’s two ex-wives, and his three children. Hilarity was supposed to ensue.

NBC

“Community”

Much (much) loved by critics, and a fervent but niche audience, this quirky meta-comedy starring Joel McHale was canceled after five seasons.

“Crisis”

This drama about a group of students getting ambushed and kidnapped while on a school trip is going missing for good.

“Growing Up Fisher”

Based on a true story, this single-cam comedy follows a family trying to cope after the divorce of blind patriarch Mel (J.K. Simmons) and irritating mother Joyce (Jenna Elfman, who’s having a stretch of awful luck with television shows lately.)

“Revolution”

People liked the JJ Abrams‘ apocalyptic drama about survivors 15 years after America lost electric power, but apparently not enough.

“Sean Saves the World”

Former “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes deserved way better than this hackneyed, dated sitcom about a gay dad.

CBS

“Bad Teacher”

A former trophy wife (Ari Graynor) masquerades as a teacher in order to find a new man to marry. Cancellation ensues. The cast included Kristin Davis, David Alan Grier, and Sara Gilbert.

“Friends With Better Lives”

This not-very-funny sitcom starred James Van Der Beek, Brooklyn Decker, and Kevin Connolly, and followed the lives of six friends, all of whom are at different stages of their lives and thinking that each other has it better.

“Hostages”

Despite a winning cast (Toni Colette, Dylan McDermott, and the always-stellar Tate Donovan), this drama lasted one season. The plot actually was pretty interesting: The family of a prominent doctor is taken hostage by a team led by a rogue FBI agent the night before she’s supposed to perform surgery on the President of the United States. The twist: She’s ordered by the kidnappers to assassinate the President during surgery if she wants to see her family live.

“Intelligence”

You needed to be really intelligent to follow this cyber-themed action series cyber-themed action-adventure television series about a high-tech intelligence operative enhanced with a super-computer microchip in his brain.

“The Crazy Ones”

Poor Sarah Michelle Gellar, the girl just can’t catch a TV break these days. This show about a father-daughter ad agency couldn’t even be saved by the movie-star presence that is Robin Williams.

“Two and a Half Men”

It’s true: the sitcom will end after Season 12, which airs this fall.

FOX

“Almost Human”

Another JJ Abrams project, this futuristic series was one of those shows that was so confusing from the start, it never really had a chance of catching on with the masses.

“Dads”

Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi starred in this comedy about two young video game developers whose lives are unexpectedly changed when their fathers move in with them. It lasted one season.

“Enlisted”

A comedy for the times, “Enlisted” follows three different brothers, each soldiers in the U.S. Army who find themselves stationed at the same post in Florida. “MASH” it ain’t.

“Raising Hope”

Despite a couple of Emmy nominations, this Martha Plimpton-helmed comedy about a clueless man becoming a single parent after the mother he had a one-night stand with ends up on death row for serial killing. Yes, it really was a comedy.

“Rake”

Greg Kinnear played a criminal defense lawyer in this one-season dramedy, whose personal problems and bad behavior has him owing money to everyone around him, including his ex-wife, judges, an assistant district attorney, his bookie, a brothel owner, and the IRS.

“Surviving Jack”

Former “Law & Order: SVU” hunk Chrisopher Meloni tried his hand at comedy, but didn’t pick a good one: This show, about a no-nonsense guy who becomes a full-time parent when his wife decides to go to law school, got axed after one season.

“The X Factor”

Anybody who’s watched America’s version of Simon Cowell’s “The X Factor” at any point during its three-season tenure probably won’t disagree: The show was—for lack of a better word—abysmal. The talent wasn’t as strong as its competitors, and it’s revolving roster of judges and hosts probably didn’t help things.

THE CW

“The Carrie Diaries”

As fervent “Sex and the City” fans, we can wholeheartedly say this cheesy, bubblegum prequel should never have been made.

“Star-Crossed”

The premise was so CW—in the year 2014, a human girl falls in love with an alien boy when he and six others of his kind are integrated into a suburban high school—but it just didn’t have the viewers.

“The Tomorrow People”

This premise is so sci-fi, that we can’t even start. Here’s the Wikipedia page if you’re that curious.