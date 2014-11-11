Renewed, Canceled, or on the Bubble? Your Fall TV Scorecard

There’s always much talk about the new fall TV schedule, but just because a show is buzzy doesn’t mean it’ll float through to the next season. Here, a look at every Fall 2014 show that’s been canceled, renewed, and those whose fate still hang in the balance.

Canceled:

“A to Z” and “Bad Judge” have already been cut from NBC’s schedule, and “Manhattan Love Story” got the boot early on from ABC. The alphabet network also recently cut the string on “Selfie,” which joins CBS’ “Reckless,” TNT’s “Dallas,” and ABC Family’s “Mystery Girls”—the Tori Spelling/Jennie Garth “comedy” just wasn’t meant to be.

Renewed:

Bob Odenkirk is sitting very pretty over at AMC, since his “Breaking Bad” spin-off “Better Call Saul” was renewed before it even aired! It joins FX’s “Fargo” and “The Strain,” which are also on for season 2, along with Showtime’s “The Affair” and “Penny Dreadful,” 50 Cent’s show “Power” on Starz, and USA’s “Satisfaction” and “Sirens.” In “duh” news, shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Pretty Little Liars” aren’t going anywhere.

On the bubble:

According to TV By The Numbers, NBC’s “Marry Me,” “About a Boy,” and “Constantine” are likely to be canceled, while Debra Messing’s “Mysteries of Laura” is just barely holding on with a new nine episode order. Over at FOX, “Mulaney” is almost certain to be cut from the schedule while veteran comedy “The Mindy Project” isn’t in the clear just yet—it was brought back for only 15 episodes this season, which means it’s not a sure bet with viewers or the network.

The CW’s “Jane The Virgin” got tons of buzz and critical praise when it premiered, but it isn’t necessarily a hit with viewers, so the jury’s out on that one. “The Flash” on the other hand? Things are looking mighty good for that superhero. And while CBS’s dramas like “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” and “Person of Interest” will most likely hold tight on the schedule, it could be the end of the road for veteran procedural “CSI.” Still on the bubble—but surely facing certain death— are sitcoms “The Millers” and “The McCarthys.”

ABC was the first to enter the cancellation ring, but if TV By The Numbers can be trusted, they’ve got a robust renewal announcement to make: “Blackish” and “How To Get Away With Murder” are two of the biggest new shows this year, while “Nashville,” “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Castle,” “Modern Family,” “The Goldbergs” and “The Middle” can sit back, relax, and make some hiatus vacation plans.

Canceled:

A to Z, NBC

Anger Management, FX

Bad Judge, NBC

Black Box, ABC

Crossbones, NBC

Dallas, TNT

Emerald City, NBC

Gang Related, FOX

Hieroglyph, FOX

Longmire, AE

Manhattan Love Story, ABC

Mission Control, NBC

Mystery Girls, ABC Family

Reckless, CBS

Rush, USA

Saint George, FX

Selfie, ABC

The Bridge, FX

The Lottery, Lifetime

Twisted, ABC Family

Unforgettable, CBS

Witches of East End, Lifetime

Working the Engels, NBC

Renewed:

Better Call Saul, AMC

Bitten, Syfy

Black Sails, Starz

Chasing Life, ABC Family

Community, Yahoo!

Cougartown, TBS (final season)

Cover Affairs, USA

Da Vinci’s Demons, Starz

Defiance, Syfy

Devious Maids, Lifetime

Dominion, Syfy

Downton Abbey, ITV

Episodes, Showtime

Extant, CBS

Falling Skies, TNT (final season)

Fargo, FX

Finding Carter, MTV

Game of Thrones, HBO (renewed for 5th and 6th seasons)

Getting On, HBO

Girl Meets World, Disney

Girls, HBO

Glee, Fox, (renewed for 5th and final 6th season)

Halt and Catch Fire, AMC

Hannibal, NBC

Hart of Dixie, CW

Helix, Syfy

Hell on Wheels, AMC (final season)

Hemlock Grove, Netflix (renewed for 3rd and final season)

Homeland, Showtime

House of Lies, Showtime

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX (renewed for 10th, 11th and 12th seasons)

Justified, FX (renewed for 6th and final season)

Looking, HBO

Louie, FX

Major Crimes, TNT

Manhatttan, WGN

Married, FX

Masters of Sex, Showtime

Mike and Molly, CBS

Mistresses, ABC

Murder in the First, TNT

Nurse Jackie (renewed for 7th and final season)

Orange is the New Black, Netflix

Orphan Black, BBC America

Outlander, Starz

Parks and Recreation, NBC (renewed for 7th and final season)

Penny Dreadful, Showtime

Power, Starz

Pretty Little Liars, ABC Family (renewed for 6th and 7th seasons)

Ray Donovan, Showtime

Rectify, Sundance

Royal Pains, (renewed for 7th and 8th seasons)

Salem, WGN

Satisfaction, USA

Saving Hope, CTV

Shameless, Showtime

Sherlock, BBC

Silicon Valley, HBO

Sirens, USA

Suits, USA

Survivor’s Remorse, Starz

Switched at Birth, ABC Family

Teen World, MTV

The Affair, Showtime

The Americans, FX

The Big Bang Theory, CBS (renewed for 9th and 10th seasons)

The Comeback, HBO

The Fall, FFB

The Following, Fox

The Fosters, ABC Family

The Knick, Cinemax

The Last Ship, TNT

The Leftovers, HBO

The Mentalist, CBS (renewed for 7th and final season)

The Muskateers, BBC

The Newsroom, HBO

The Night Shift, NBC

The Strain, FX

The Walking Dead, AMC

Treme, HBO (renewed for 4th and final Season)

True Detective, HBO

Turn, AMC

Tyrant, FX

Undateable, NBC

Under the Dome, CBS

Veep, HBO

Vikings, History

Welcome to Sweden, NBC

When Calls the Heart, Hallmark

You’re the Worst, FX

Young and Hungry, ABC Family

Z Nation, Syfy