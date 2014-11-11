Renewed, Canceled, or on the Bubble? Your Fall TV Scorecard

There’s always much talk about the new fall TV schedule, but just because a show is buzzy doesn’t mean it’ll float through to the next season. Here, a look at every Fall 2014 show that’s been canceled, renewed, and those whose fate still hang in the balance.
Canceled:
“A to Z” and “Bad Judge” have already been cut from NBC’s schedule, and “Manhattan Love Story” got the boot early on from ABC. The alphabet network also recently cut the string on “Selfie,” which joins CBS’ “Reckless,” TNT’s “Dallas,” and ABC Family’s “Mystery Girls”—the Tori Spelling/Jennie Garth “comedy” just wasn’t meant to be.
Renewed:
Bob Odenkirk is sitting very pretty over at AMC, since his “Breaking Bad” spin-off “Better Call Saul” was renewed before it even aired! It joins FX’s “Fargo” and “The Strain,” which are also on for season 2, along with Showtime’s “The Affair” and “Penny Dreadful,” 50 Cent’s show “Power” on Starz, and USA’s “Satisfaction” and “Sirens.” In “duh” news, shows like “The Big Bang Theory,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” and “Pretty Little Liars” aren’t going anywhere.
On the bubble:
According to TV By The Numbers, NBC’s “Marry Me,” “About a Boy,” and “Constantine” are likely to be canceled, while Debra Messing’s “Mysteries of Laura” is just barely holding on with a new nine episode order. Over at FOX, “Mulaney” is almost certain to be cut from the schedule while veteran comedy “The Mindy Project” isn’t in the clear just yet—it was brought back for only 15 episodes this season, which means it’s not a sure bet with viewers or the network.
The CW’s “Jane The Virgin” got tons of buzz and critical praise when it premiered, but it isn’t necessarily a hit with viewers, so the jury’s out on that one. “The Flash” on the other hand? Things are looking mighty good for that superhero. And while CBS’s dramas like “The Good Wife,” “Elementary,” and “Person of Interest” will most likely hold tight on the schedule, it could be the end of the road for veteran procedural “CSI.” Still on the bubble—but surely facing certain death— are sitcoms “The Millers” and “The McCarthys.”
ABC was the first to enter the cancellation ring, but if TV By The Numbers can be trusted, they’ve got a robust renewal announcement to make: “Blackish” and “How To Get Away With Murder” are two of the biggest new shows this year, while “Nashville,” “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Castle,” “Modern Family,” “The Goldbergs” and “The Middle” can sit back, relax, and make some hiatus vacation plans.
Check out the full list of canceled and renewed shows below:
Canceled:
A to Z, NBC
Anger Management, FX
Bad Judge, NBC
Black Box, ABC
Crossbones, NBC
Dallas, TNT
Emerald City, NBC
Gang Related, FOX
Hieroglyph, FOX
Longmire, AE
Manhattan Love Story, ABC
Mission Control, NBC
Mystery Girls, ABC Family
Reckless, CBS
Rush, USA
Saint George, FX
Selfie, ABC
The Bridge, FX
The Lottery, Lifetime
Twisted, ABC Family
Unforgettable, CBS
Witches of East End, Lifetime
Working the Engels, NBC
Renewed:
Better Call Saul, AMC
Bitten, Syfy
Black Sails, Starz
Chasing Life, ABC Family
Community, Yahoo!
Cougartown, TBS (final season)
Cover Affairs, USA
Da Vinci’s Demons, Starz
Defiance, Syfy
Devious Maids, Lifetime
Dominion, Syfy
Downton Abbey, ITV
Episodes, Showtime
Extant, CBS
Falling Skies, TNT (final season)
Fargo, FX
Finding Carter, MTV
Game of Thrones, HBO (renewed for 5th and 6th seasons)
Getting On, HBO
Girl Meets World, Disney
Girls, HBO
Glee, Fox, (renewed for 5th and final 6th season)
Halt and Catch Fire, AMC
Hannibal, NBC
Hart of Dixie, CW
Helix, Syfy
Hell on Wheels, AMC (final season)
Hemlock Grove, Netflix (renewed for 3rd and final season)
Homeland, Showtime
House of Lies, Showtime
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, FXX (renewed for 10th, 11th and 12th seasons)
Justified, FX (renewed for 6th and final season)
Looking, HBO
Louie, FX
Major Crimes, TNT
Manhatttan, WGN
Married, FX
Masters of Sex, Showtime
Mike and Molly, CBS
Mistresses, ABC
Murder in the First, TNT
Nurse Jackie (renewed for 7th and final season)
Orange is the New Black, Netflix
Orphan Black, BBC America
Outlander, Starz
Parks and Recreation, NBC (renewed for 7th and final season)
Penny Dreadful, Showtime
Power, Starz
Pretty Little Liars, ABC Family (renewed for 6th and 7th seasons)
Ray Donovan, Showtime
Rectify, Sundance
Royal Pains, (renewed for 7th and 8th seasons)
Salem, WGN
Satisfaction, USA
Saving Hope, CTV
Shameless, Showtime
Sherlock, BBC
Silicon Valley, HBO
Sirens, USA
Suits, USA
Survivor’s Remorse, Starz
Switched at Birth, ABC Family
Teen World, MTV
The Affair, Showtime
The Americans, FX
The Big Bang Theory, CBS (renewed for 9th and 10th seasons)
The Comeback, HBO
The Fall, FFB
The Following, Fox
The Fosters, ABC Family
The Knick, Cinemax
The Last Ship, TNT
The Leftovers, HBO
The Mentalist, CBS (renewed for 7th and final season)
The Muskateers, BBC
The Newsroom, HBO
The Night Shift, NBC
The Strain, FX
The Walking Dead, AMC
Treme, HBO (renewed for 4th and final Season)
True Detective, HBO
Turn, AMC
Tyrant, FX
Undateable, NBC
Under the Dome, CBS
Veep, HBO
Vikings, History
Welcome to Sweden, NBC
When Calls the Heart, Hallmark
You’re the Worst, FX
Young and Hungry, ABC Family
Z Nation, Syfy