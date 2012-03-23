Check out 13 interesting head-to-toe looks from our neighbors in the North!
Oh, Canada! 13 Runway Looks From Toronto Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2012

Even though the Big Four (New York, Paris, London and Milan) have already debuted their Fall/Winter 2012 presentations, tons of other cities worldwide are still rolling out their local designers‘ collections down the catwalks.

Wrapping up just this past weekend, our good friends in the North just finished up Toronto Fashion Week, featuring a few labels and designers that have recently invaded our shores.

From New York Fashion Week’s own designer Rad Hourani to retail chain Joe Fresh (which just opened their first US stores here in the New York/New Jersey area), Toronto Fashion Week saw a mix of fast, floral and fur fashions (if the latter is your thing) for the city’s Fall/Winter 2012 presentations.

Check out 13 runway looks from TFW that caught our eyes in the slideshow above, and let us know which styles you’re feeling (or not feeling) by leaving a comment down below.

