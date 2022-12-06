Canada Goose & Reformation Just Teamed Up For The Coziest Collab

Scroll To See More Images

As we enter the thick of December the process of picking an outfit begins to shift. Sure you can spend time deciding on which jeans you’ll wear and which blouse you’ll pair with them but chances are, the only element of your outfit that anyone is going to see is your jacket. During the winter, staying warm takes top priority but now you won’t have to put fashion on the back burner when you’re bundled up. The new Canda Goose X Reformation collab just dropped and it’s the answer to every fashionista’s cold weather dilemma. Make room for patterned puffers, parkas and vests at the top of your holiday wishlist because you’re going to want every piece of this collection.

When I first heard that Canada Goose and Reformation were teaming up to tackle outerwear I thought, why didn’t they do this sooner? Reformation is a go-to brand for wardrobe staples that feel both current and timeless. I look to the brand for elevated staples like slip dresses, blouses and denim—pieces that are easily wearable in multiple environments.

Like Reformation, Canada Goose has nailed the elevated staple with extraordinarily warm parka jackets. I can attest that my Canada Goose parka has been going strong for the last six years. If you’ve scrolled through the brand’s site recently, you’ll see an increase in pastel shades, monochrome color detailing and new silhouettes. The takeaway? You can definitely branch out from your classic big black puffer jacket.

If you’re already shopping for the quality and durability that comes with the Canada Goose price point, you might as well infuse a little personality into your jacket pick! The Canada Goose X Reformation collection has something for everyone (as long as you’re not afraid of a little color) so keep scrolling for the top picks.

Cypress Vest

Go ahead and consider this vest a two-for-one deal because it’s reversible. It comes in three different color and pattern combos and would layer perfectly over any sweater or button-up.

Mila Puffer

This puffer jacket is my favorite piece from the collection. I love how the chevron stripes give the jacket a sporty retro look—perfect for the ski slopes.

Shelburne Parka

This parka jacket is Canada Goose’s signature silhouette in a new red colorway. The patterned detail on the inside of the collar is especially cute.

Mystique Parka

Do you love high fashion but live in low temps? Then this is the Canada Goose x Reformation parka for you! Take notes on how chic it looks when styled with heels.

Olivia Head Scarf

This insulated head scarf looks way chicer than just a regular jacket hood. It’s fully reversible and is available in four different color and pattern options. Plus, you can wear it with any other jacket you already own or mix and match.

Lorita Puffer

If you can’t wait to see the spring sun again let this puffer jacket hold you over in the meantime with its cheerful floral print. You can also reverse it into a simple black jacket.