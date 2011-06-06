Can You Actually Judge Your Own Attractiveness?

It’s pretty easy to pass judgment on other people, but the real test is how good you are at judging yourself. Knowing whether or not someone is interested in you may seem easy enough you can usually figure it out by picking up on certain types of body language and flirtatious cues. But according to the researchers of a new study published in Psychological Science, it is actually a very difficult skill to master.

Lead psychology professor Mitja Back and his colleagues found that men and women have certain personality traits that contribute to being a good judge of whether someone else is into you. So, if you’re used to being right when you utter the words, “he’s so into me,” then it probably means you conform to certain gender stereotypes.

For example, Back found that men and women who showed stereotypical gender behaviors promiscuous men and agreeable women who were hoping for marriage were better at judging their dating prospects. The researchers took a survey of men and women after a speed-dating session, because according to them, “speed dating is a very good context to study dating behavior.” Back adds:

In a nutshell, men and women were better able to judge their own mate value (and thus in a better position to reach more optimal mating decisions) when their personalities fitted the typically preferred mating tactics for their sex: Sociosexually unrestricted men were more accurate than restricted men and agreeable women were more accurate than disagreeable women.

The study offered two possibilities for why these stereotypical traits make men and women such good judges. First, they suggest that these people spend less time and effort trying to regulate their behavior, because instead of thinking about everything they do, they’re just acting in the “expected way.”

The second explanation is that people who behave stereotypically are more attractive to the opposite sex, so they end up dating more, making them better able to judge interest from the opposite sex. If you believe that practice makes perfect, then I can definitely see how this could be true. Do you agree with the stereotype theory on judging attractiveness? Let me know in the comments.

Caroline Winberg Photo: Paco Peregrin, Elle Mexico