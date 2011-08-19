Can a Plus-Size Fashion Novice Make it in This Industry?

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it, right MTV?

Keeping with the no music all reality format M(as in music)TV will launch a new reality show that follows 23 year oldChelsea Settles, a small town plus-size fashion hopeful, through her foray into one of the most judgmental industries that exists today.

We can all guess what happens. She meets massive rejection, screams through work-outs, airs familial dirty laundry and ultimately comes out on top by connecting with her “true” self.

The thing of it is, how real can it be to take some girl from the country fly her out to Los Angeles, put her up in MTV digs, give her a trainer/mentor/support group, set up professional obstacles to watch her squirm but ultimately get her a job?

Yeah…it’s not.

According to MTV the experiment’s focus is to test the acceptance or non-acceptance of a plus-size fashion professional—Chelsea does weigh 324 lbs. As far as I can tell, no one makes excuses for what the fashion industry sells. It is a superficial, image driven business—no butts about it.

But MTV is going to break down those walls. They will show you AND the fashion industry that beauty is from within. What’s their first step? Getting Chelsea a trainer. They should have started by taking those hideous color contacts out!

The trailer is provided below. True to form, this istops M-television!

