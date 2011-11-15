Can Nicole Kidman’s Acting Coach Help Kim Kardashian?

I’m pretty sure the majority of the entertainment and media world lives by the phrase “fake it till you make it.” However, unless you have the resources (or a good plastic surgeon) to fake whatever it is you need to be faking, it can be nearly impossible to pull off.

Case in point: Kim Kardashian still has more money than most and no acting talent to speak of. Considering she’s already started filming The Marriage Counselor — which is bound to be Tyler Perry‘s latest debacle of a movie — this could be a problem. However, if there’s one thing the Kardashians know what to do, it’s delegate!

Kim has hired acting coach Susan Batson, who has worked with heavy hitters like Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, and Liv Tyler. In fact, it was Batson’s coaching that led Nicole to her Oscar for her phenomenal performance in The Hours. Something tells me Kim won’t be playing Virginia Woolf anytime soon, but hey, maybe this can lead to a guest stint on Grey’s Anatomy or something.

What do you guys think? Will such an esteemed coach actually turn Kim into a passable actress?