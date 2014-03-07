20 Crop Tops That Will Flatter Any Figure (No, Really!)

While most aspects of spring have us chomping at the bit for this hellish winter to come to a resounding close, there’s at least one aspect we’re kind of afraid of: The crop top trend.

The stomach-baring fad that hit runways last spring in full force is sticking around for another warm season, and the verdict is still out on whether or not it’s a trend everyone can rock. We like to think of ourselves as connoisseurs of taking trends from the privileged few on the runways to the world at large (after all, our motto is Style to the People!), and this is a challenge we faced wholeheartedly.

Click through the gallery to see 20 crop tops that we think would flatter just about any woman’s figure, from slim and trim to curvy to boxy and beyond. PS: We collaborated with our new favorite site Keep.com to find these pieces, so be sure to check out our profile there too!