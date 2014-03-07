StyleCaster
20 Crop Tops That Will Flatter Any Figure (No, Really!)

Meghan Blalock
While most aspects of spring have us chomping at the bit for this hellish winter to come to a resounding close, there’s at least one aspect we’re kind of afraid of: The crop top trend.

The stomach-baring fad that hit runways last spring in full force is sticking around for another warm season, and the verdict is still out on whether or not it’s a trend everyone can rock. We like to think of ourselves as connoisseurs of taking trends from the privileged few on the runways to the world at large (after all, our motto is Style to the People!), and this is a challenge we faced wholeheartedly.

Click through the gallery to see 20 crop tops that we think would flatter just about any woman’s figure, from slim and trim to curvy to boxy and beyond. PS: We collaborated with our new favorite site Keep.com to find these pieces, so be sure to check out our profile there too!

1 of 20

Candy stripe crop top, $12; at Nasty Gal

Champagne crop top, $25; at Karmaloop

Shakuhachi python crop top, $178; at Revolve Clothing

For Love & Lemons white crop top, $96; at Revolve Clothing

Roar crop top, $25; at Yotta Kilo

Photo: Y.ZHAO

Suno metallic crop top, $695; at Net-a-porter

Tibi leather crop top, $495; at Revolve Clothing

Shakuhachi sheer crop top, $180; at Revolve Clothing

Crop sweater, $47; at Pacsun

Embellished crop top, $75; at River Island

Floral crop top, $16; at 90s Lullaby
 

Finders Keepers crop top, $92; at Nasty Gal

Llac Lace Crop Top, $45; at Us Trendy

Leopard crop top, $32; at Us Trendy

Mary Katrantzou floral crop top, $7,700; at Bergdorf Goodman

Micro-leopard crop top, $44; at Free People
 

Sweetheart crop top, $48; at Free People

Jonathan Saunders crop top, $510; at Net-a-porter

Off-the-shoulder crop top, $15; at ASOS

Milly crop top, $175; at Cusp by Neiman Marcus

