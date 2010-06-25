Can Dogs Sniff Out Cancer? New Research Says Yes!

Photo: Pink Sherbet, Flickr

We all love our furry friends especially our loyal and trustworthy canines. No matter what kind of day weve had, those puppy dog eyes seem to possess a supernatural ability to put smiles on our faces.

But now, theres even more to love about pooches: their ability to sniff out chemicals that are associated with prostate cancer. According to new research out of France, dogs (more specifically, the Belgian Malinois variety) are able to detect differences between urine samples from healthy men and those with prostate cancer. Out of a possible 66 times, the trained dog correctly identified 63 samples of urine! There were three false positives in which the dog detected healthy samples as being cancerous, but impressively, there were no false negatives. Those are some clever chiens!



While this type of research has been explored in the past, the results in this study seem to be more successful than they previously have been. In the past few years, researchers have attempted to use dogs in sniffing out various types of cancer. Skin, lung, bladder, and breast cancer researchers, just to name a few, have all tried this interesting approach, each with varying levels of success. At this point, researchers are hoping to develop an electronic nose to detect the chemicals that their trained dogs are detecting. This would give them the amazing benefit of having an accurate scientific tool at their disposal for use in early prostate cancer detection.

But whats the buzz around this research in the oncological community? It seems to be a mixed bag. When asked to comment on this research, Dr. Michael McLaughlin, Associate Professor (Hematology/Oncology), Faculty of Medicine, University of Colorado, tells us, If a cancer such as this could be identified when it is 0.1cm or even much smaller in size with technology designed to recognize molecular footprints that are exhaled or passed in excretions, then a major breakthrough in the concept of disease screening would have been achieved. These dog studies tell us we are on the right trail. The bottom line seems to be that although this news is not quite cause for celebration just yet, it does seem that it could be the start of something pretty dynamic in the field of cancer diagnostics.



