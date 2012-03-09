The fact that CAMPER is teaming up with Bernhard Willhelm for a collection of quirky footwear isn’t totally new news.

For a few seasons now, the amazingly comfortable Spanish footwear brand and the innovative German designer have collaborated for CAMPER’s Toðer collaboration series.

This time around, Willhelm once again brings his eccentric style aesthetic to CAMPER with a collection of sneakers that use a hodge-podge of material, including an extraordinarily large Velcro strap, a snazzy sole construction and ridic-as-sick thick suede leather straps. The latest capsule shoe collection also features a group of graphic printed heels, boots and flats.

The Fall/Winter 2012 collection of shoe swag comes highly influenced by Willhelm’s own ready-to-wear FW12 Paris Fashion Week runway show, where the shoes first premiered on March 1, 2012. Willhem’s newest set of garments took on athletic chic with a starving conceptual art student twist thanks to the nice use of pop color, shredded wool sweaters, over-sized jackets, tattered hems and bold, wild prints.

And let me also take a moment here to commend Willhelm’s FW12 models for pulling off the Jean-Paul-Goude-Meets-Braveheart-Meets-Insane-Clown-Posse hair and makeup looks to the best of their abilities.

The CAMPER Toðer with Bernhard Willhelm FW12 collection will be made available closer to the season in CAMPER stores worldwide and online at the official CAMPER website.

Now, who’s going to be the first of your friends to post about this up on JuggaloBook?