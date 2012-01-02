Campaign Face Off: Gucci vs. Fendi

If you aren’t already aware, spring 2012 campaigns have been released and they’re stronger then ever. From Burberry getting a little playful to Dolce & Gabbana coming together as one serious family, everyone seems to be outdoing each other. However, today we came to a crossroads. With Arizona Muse staring in the Fendi spring ads and Abbey Lee Kershaw & Karmen Pedaru taking the main stage for Gucci — we just couldn’t decide which one we though was more stunning. Everyone is giving some serious face and we’re just perplexed. Then it hit us like a ton of bricks, let’s ask our readers!

So let us know in the poll below which one you think is more jaw dropping.

Photos via Fashion Gone Rogue