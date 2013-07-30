Trend To Try: Cool Camouflage Pieces To Buy (And Wear) Now

Camouflage prints were once reserved for, well, army reserve members, other military figures, and discerning Army-navy shoppers, but—during the last few years—they’ve started to infiltrate fashion in a big way.

The muted palette is innately masculine, yet top designers such as DKNY, Christopher Kane, Phillip Lim, even Manolo Blahnik have interpreted the print to make it appear just feminine enough, while scores of street style stars and fashion bloggers have styled camo in interesting, stylish ways.

Likewise, several brands and stores have gotten into the camo game, offering affordable military- print pieces

Cult label Equipment managed to fuse the print’s dichotomy between masculine and feminine, creating sexy, silk camo tees and button-downs (so cute with tailored shorts for summer, and a black blazer and jeans for fall!), while high-street stores such as Urban Outfitters, ASOS, and Mango offer a variety oversized jackets, easy-breezy mini dresses and silky track pants in the print.

The trick to mastering the camouflage trend? Toss the “blending in ” idea out on its head and let your camo piece really stand out by keeping the rest of out outfit neutral and tailored.

Above, we’ve rounded up 25 cool camo pieces to buy (and wear!) now and through the fall, so click through the gallery and start shopping!