Trend To Try: Cool Camouflage Pieces To Buy (And Wear) Now

Perrie Samotin
by
Camouflage prints were once reserved for, well, army reserve members, other military figures, and discerning Army-navy shoppers, but—during the last few years—they’ve started to infiltrate fashion in a big way.

The muted palette is innately masculine, yet top designers such as DKNY, Christopher Kane, Phillip Lim, even Manolo Blahnik have interpreted the print to make it appear just feminine enough, while scores of street style stars and fashion bloggers have styled camo in interesting, stylish ways.

MORE: 30 Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy Now

Likewise, several brands and stores have gotten into the camo game, offering affordable military- print pieces

Cult label Equipment managed to fuse the print’s dichotomy between masculine and feminine, creating sexy, silk camo tees and button-downs (so cute with tailored shorts for summer, and a black blazer and jeans for fall!), while high-street stores such as Urban Outfitters, ASOS, and Mango offer a variety oversized jackets, easy-breezy mini dresses and silky track pants in the print.

The trick to mastering the camouflage trend? Toss the “blending in ” idea out on its head and let your camo piece really stand out by keeping the rest of out outfit neutral and tailored.

Above, we’ve rounded up 25 cool camo pieces to buy (and wear!) now and through the fall, so click through the gallery and start shopping!

Equipment Riley Camo silk Tee, $117; at Shopbop

Edith A, Miller Combo Crew Neck Mini Dress, $161; at Need Supply Co.

Camo Tapered Trousers, $39.99; at Mango

Splurge Item!

Christopher Kane Camo Dress, $580; at Nordstrom

Current/Elliott The Freshman Tee in Army Camo, $117; at Forward by Elyse Walker 

Roffee Accessories Camo Scarf, $32; at Nordstrom

Herschel Camo Duffle, $42; at ASOS

Splurge Item!

DKNY Camo Dolman Sleeve Pullover, $535; at My-Wardrobe

Rag Union x Urban Renewal Foiled Sleeve Camo Jacket, $29.99; at Urban Outfitters

Camo Socks, $5.99; at Urban Outfitters

Blu Pepper Drawstring Camo Shorts, $38; at Boutique To You

Joe's Jeans Camo Straight Ankle Trouser, $185; at Bloomingdale's

NSW Loretta Vintage Camo Tee, $93; at Farfetch

Camo-Print Dress, $44.99; at Mango

Jersey Sleeve Camo Hoodie, $110; at Topshop

SPLURGE ITEM!
Manolo Blahnik Camo BB Pumps, $675; at Bergdorf Goodman

Hive and Honey Camo Shirt, $22; at Piperlime

River Island Embellished Camo Shirt, $33.94; at ASOS

Hippie Laundry Camo Anorak, $44.99; at Tilly's

Waxed Canvas Vans, $55; at Vans

That's It Pink Camo Vest, $109; at Barneys New York

Camo Parka with Neon Trim, $59.40; at ASOS

Rag & Bone Camo Mila Shorts, $154; at Rag & Bone

Camo Sequin Sweatshirt, $78; at Nasty Gal

Nexx Collarless Silk Blouse, $65; at Nordstrom

