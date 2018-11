What: A soft camouflage sweater dress in unlikely shades of bright fuchsia, tangerine, and mint.

Why: Camo is poised to be huge this fall, but the color combination of this dress—and it’s soft fuzzy texture—makes it stand out from the tough pack.

How: Offset its sweetness with a pair of heavy moto boots, or—for a more Fall 2013 take— throw on a black turtleneck underneath and a pair of black tights once the weather cools down.

Camo Sweater Dress, $78; at ASOS