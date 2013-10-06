Want: The Coolest Pair Of Camo-Print Rag & Bone Skinny Jeans

What: A pair of Rag & Bone jeans in a subtle camo print.

Why: Camouflage prints were once reserved for, well, army reserve members, and discerning Army-Navy shoppers, but—during the last few years—they’ve started to infiltrate fashion in a big way. The muted palette is innately masculine, but these jeans—with their super-skinny silhouette and zipper detail—are all female.

How: The trick to mastering the camouflage trend? Toss the “blending in ” idea out on its head and let your camo piece really stand out by keeping the rest of out outfit neutral and basic: Think a tucked-in white T–shirt, a tailored black blazer, and a pair of black ankle boots or pumps that have a slightly pointed toe for added femininty.