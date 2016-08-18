StyleCaster
The Camo Jacket Is Basically the Only Piece You Need This Fall

By all means, still buy yourself that black leather biker jacket you had your eye on—you’ll wear it forever—but if you invest in one other piece of outerwear this fall, let it be the enduring camo jacket for its uncanny ability to add a tough-girl touch to anything in your closet from skirts and dresses to high-waist jeans and crop tops.

MORE: The 101 Coolest Patches and Pins to Buy Before They Sell Out

Right now, we’re seeing a few different variations hitting shelves—classic oversize field jackets, but also camo bombers, and styles that clearly got the customization memo and are covered in embroidery, patches, and pins.

Here, take a look at how street-style stars and the Insta-cool kids choose to style their camouflage jackets, then shop some of the season’s best—and most affordable—picks.

MORE: The Top 12 Trends from the Fall 2016 Runways

1 of 27

Noholita

Motivation Only the Strong Coach's Jacket, $85; at MTVTN

Stella Wants to Die

Milk It Vintage Oversized Camo Jacket, $57; at ASOS

Photo: instagram / @katekijo

Vintage Army Camo Jacket, $38; at Etsy

Collage Vintage

Camo Utility Jacket, $56; at Missguided

Photo: instagram

Sticky Baby Sinner Camo Jacket, $159; at Sticky Baby

Photo: instagram

Rothco Camo Field Jacket, $59; at Urban Outfitters

By Kiki

Ralph Lauren Denim & Supply Camo Patch Field Jacket, $225; at Ralph Lauren 

Photo: Getty

Natsy Gal Femme Fatality Army Jacket, $78; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal
Photo: instagram / @somewherelately

Lodge Outfitters Men's Bomber Hunting Jacket, $59.99; at Dick's Sporting Goods

Photo: instagram / @bestkyx

Camo Bomber, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: instagram

Shiny Camo Print MA1 Bomber Jacket, $110; at Topshop 

Photo: instagram

Diesel Quilted Embroidered Camo Nylon Jacket, $328; at Luisa Via Roma

Photo: Getty

Missguided Camo Military Parka Jacket, $64; at Missguided

Photo: Getty

