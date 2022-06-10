Johnny’s Lawyer Just Responded to Rumors She Had an ‘Inappropriate’ & ‘Unethical’ Relationship With Him During Amber’s Trial

A serious matter. Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, addressed the dating rumors that circulated during their trial against Amber Heard.

The attorney talked to People on June 10, 2022, about the romance claims and denied that she had an “unprofessional” relationship with her client.. “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That’s disappointing to hear.”

Vasquez also attributed her love of work to how she interacts with her clients. “I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny. And, I’m Cuban and Colombian. I’m tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I’m not ashamed about that.” She explained that “my work is my love” and “when I love, I love really deeply.”

“It’s also an unethical charge being made. It’s sexist,” she said about the rumors. “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised.” Meanwhile, she told People that she is “very happy in my relationship” and emphasizes that it is “unethical for us to date our clients.”

Depp and Vasquez sparked dating rumors when fans spotted the body language between the two during the trial. Fans made TikToks of the pair giving each other handshakes in lieu of a hug. Camille addressed her celebrity-like following when she mentioned that Tiktok is “the new medium for communication and that’s how young people and people in general really communicate and absorb news and become inspired. So if that’s the forum, so be it.”

The rumor mill continued when Vasquez was asked whether she and her client were dating by a TMZ paparazzo on May 17, 2022. Vasquez simply smiled and did not answer the question. However, Vasquez was later spotted leaving her Fairfax, VA hotel by TMZ on June 3, 2022, after the trial ended, with her boyfriend, British executive Edward Owen.

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for defamation in 2019 after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post about her experiences with domestic abuse. Though there were no names mentioned, Depp claimed that the op-ed made him lose his acting jobs. Depp won the trial and was awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard won on one count of her countersuit and was awarded $2 million.