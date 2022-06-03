Johnny’s Lawyer Was Just Seen With Her BF After Rumors She Was Dating Her Client—Meet Her Man

Homeward bound. Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez and her boyfriend were spotted leaving Virginia on June 3, 2022, after her client won the defamation case against Amber Heard. The lawyer was swarmed by fans and paparazzi as she was leaving her hotel.

According to a report by TMZ on May 10, 2022, Depp and his lawyer were in fact not dating each other, and a source clarified that it is a “professional relationship and a friendship.” The source continued that Vasquez was happily taken by a British real estate agent. The photos obtained by TMZ on June 3, 2022, confirm that the boyfriend is Edward Owen, who was helping his girlfriend with her bags as they were leaving the hotel.

Rumors of the lawyer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star dating circulated on social media due to Vasquez and Depp’s behavior towards each other during the trial. TikTok users made fancams of Depp and Vasquez during the testimonies, and fans speculated that the two were dating due to their close relations and because of their body language toward each other. One TikTok highlighted that the pair were seen shaking hands in lieu of a hug. The rumor heightened when Vasquez was asked whether she and Johnny were dating by a TMZ paparazzo on May 17, 2022, Vasquez simply smiled and did not answer the question.

Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after suing her for $50 million in 2019. Heard wrote an op-ed about her experiences with domestic abuse in The Washington Post in 2018. Though no names were named, Depp claimed that the op-ed cost him his acting jobs. In the verdict on June 1, 2022, Depp was awarded $15 million, while Heard was awarded $2 million after winning one count of her countersuit.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor was not in the Fairfax, Virginia, courthouse to hear the verdict with his team. Rather, he was in London due to prior work commitments according to a source to People on June 1, 2022. A person who claimed to be a juror on the trial posted a TikTok on the day of the verdict saying that Vasquez “did a great job” with the trial, and that she was “five steps ahead” of her counterparts.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.