Camilla Had a Shady Response to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Leaving the Royal Family

Just when we thought things were becoming cool between the Sussexes and the royal family, Camilla Parker Bowles shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for their move to Canada. The Duchess of Cornwall—who is married to Harry’s dad, Prince Charles—was asked about the (former?) Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to leave the royal family on a visit to England’s Prospect Hospice Swindon on Monday, Jan. 20.

In a video posted by ITV’s Chris Ship, Camilla was asked if she will “miss Harry and Meghan” when they move to North America with their son, Archie, and leave the royal family for good. “Will you miss Harry and Meghan?” a reporter asked Camilla. Her response? After a short pause and a smile, the Duchess of Cornwall replied, “Hmm. Of course.”

After the video went viral, many fans gave Camilla props for her shady response. “Omg Camilla is my flipping hero Soooo much shade But with soooo much class Luv her♥️♥️♥️,” one user wrote. Another added, “😂😂😂 Camilla is so great!”

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to move to Canada for a more stress-free life earlier this month. In a statement on their Instagram, the Sussexes shocked fans (and Kensington Palace) when they revealed that they will step down from their responsibilities as members of the royal family.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they wrote. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Their announcement causes drama with other royal family members, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William, who were apparently “blindsided” by the Sussexes’ announcement. (William was apparently more pissed because the couple announced their decision the day before his wife Kate Middleton’s birthday.) And then there was the news that Meghan and Harry will have to give up their royal titles as HRH because of their move away from Kensington Palace.

Long story short, there’s been a lot of royal drama to kick off 2020.