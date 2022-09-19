Queen Consort Camilla’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes Now That Charles Is King

Since her husband took the throne, royal well-wishers have wondered about Queen Consort Camilla’s net worth and what she and Charles make now that he’s king.

Queen Consort Camilla—whose full name is Camilla Rosemary Shand—is the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and the 14 Commonwealth realms. She is the wife of King Charles III, who became the new King of the United Kingdom and the 14 Commonwealth realms after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022. Camilla married Charles in 2005. The marriage came 10 years after Camilla’s divorce from British Army Officer Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she was married to from 1973 to 1995. Charles and Camilla’s marriage also came after his divorce from his late wife Diana, Princess of Wales, whom he was married to from 1981 to 1996, a year before Diana’s death.

After Camilla and Charles married in 2005, Clarence House issued a statement at the time announcing that Camilla would receive the title of “Princess Consort” when Charles becomes king. However, at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, the monarch announced that Camilla would instead be known as Queen Consort when her husband ascends to the throne. “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” Queen Elizabeth II said at the time. A spokesperson for Charles and Camilla told CNN at the time that the couple were “touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words.”

In a BBC documentary in September 2022, Camilla remembered the Queen’s “wonderful blue eyes” and “unforgettable smile.” “[She] has been part of our lives forever,” Camilla said at the time. She was four years old when Elizabeth II became the new Queen of the United Kingdom in 1952. “I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anybody except the Queen being there,” Camilla continued. “When she smiles they light up her whole face…I will always remember that smile.” In his first speech as the King of the United Kingdom in September 2022, Charles revealed how he thinks Camilla will fare as the new Queen Consort. “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much,” he said.

But back to Queen Consort Camilla’s net worth. So what is Camilla’s net worth and how much does she make with Charles now that he’s king? Read on for what we know about Queen Consort Camilla’s net worth and how she and Charles earn their money.

How does Queen Consort Camilla make money?

How does Queen Consor Camilla make money? Before she became the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, Camilla and her husband, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), received 90 percent of their income from a private estate called the Duchy of Cornwall, which was established in 1337 to financially support the heir to the throne, according to CNN. The Duchy of Cornwall is funded through the ownership and operation of land in rural and urban areas, as well as islands and rental cottages in Wales, Cornwall and other areas in the United Kingdom. In 2018, the Duchy of Cornwall made Charles and Camilla $28 million.

Camilla and Charles also received $1.8 million that year from the Sovereign Grant, a taxpayer fund paid each year to the British royal family, as well as another $627,000 from various United Kingdom departments. The Sovereign Grant originated from an agreement made by King George III in 1760, who agreed to surrender his income from Parliament to receive a set annual payment for himself and future generations of the British royal family. The agreement was originally known as the Civil List before it was reworked as the Sovereign Grant in 2012. Under the agreement, the British royal family receives a grant in exchange for surrendering their profits from the Crown Estate, the family’s collection of lands and holdings worth £14.1 billion, to the government, according to BBC. Each year, the reigning monarch receives 25 percent of the Crown Estate’s profits. The amount pays for property upkeep and utilities, the British royal family’s travel and the royal employee payroll. The grant doesn’t cover security and royal ceremonies, which are funded by other areas. According to CNN, about 50 percent of Charles and Camilla’s annual income was spent on travel and official royal engagements, while a quarter went to taxes. The remaining $8.9 million went to Charles’ children with his late wife Princess Diana—Prince William and Prince Harry—as well as non-official purchases and a royal savings account.

Charles and Camilla are also senior members of The Firm, also known as the Monarchy PLC, according to Fortune, which is made up of the public faces of the House of the Windsor and the royal family members the Queen Elizabeth II—now King Charles—was the head of. The firm operates and a multi-million-pound business empire that boosts the United Kingdom economy through televised events and tourism, according to Fortune. Before her death, The Queen was the head of The Firm. The other seven members were: Camilla; Charles; Prince William; his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Anne; Prince Edward; and his wife Sophie, Countess of Essex. According to Forbes, the British royal family holds almost $28 billion in real estate as of 2021 that cannot be sold. Here’s how that amount breaks down:

The Crown Estate: $19.5 billion

Buckingham Palace: $4.9 billion

The Duchy of Cornwall: $1.3 billion

The Duchy of Lancaster: $748 million

Kensington Palace: $630 million

The Crown Estate of Scotland: $592 million

What is Queen Consort Camilla’s net worth?

What is Queen Consort Camilla’s net worth? Camilla’s net worth is $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her husband, King Charles III, for his part, is worth $600 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The site reports that Charles’ net worth increased from $100 million when he was the Prince of Wales to $600 million after he ascended the throne as the King of the United Kingdom. The increase in Charles’ net worth came from the $500 million in personal assets he inherited from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after her death. Those assets include the Queen’s personal investments, art collection, jewelry, rare stamps and real estate holdings, such as Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, and the Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, where the Queen died.

As a senior member of the British royal family, Camilla is a patron of organizations like Animal Care Trust, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, The Society of Chiropodists and Podiatrists, British Equestrian Federation, Youth Action Wiltshire, London Chamber Orchestra, Trinity Hospice, Arthritis Research UK, Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases and Maggie’s Cancer Caring Centres, among others. Since her marriage to Charles, Camilla’s work has focused on raising awareness around sexual abuse, poverty, animal welfare, as well as the dangers of osteoporosis. Camilla is also the president of the Women of the World Festival, and is the vice patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society and the Royal Academy of Dance.

In a BBC documentary in September 2022, Camilla explained how Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, helped carve a role for her in the British royal family from the “difficult position” of being a “solitary woman” a male-dominated world. “There weren’t women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role,” Camilla said. Camilla also remembered how the Queen taught her to balance work and “enjoyment.” “Although she was probably working, you know with her red boxes throughout, she could have her family to stay, she could do the things she loved,” she said. She also recalled the Queen’s “good sense of humor” when Camilla had a mishap with her shoes on her wedding day to Charles. “I probably wasn’t firing on all cylinders, quite nervous and, for some unknown reason, I put on a pair of shoes and one had an inch heel and one had a two-inch heel,” Camilla said. “I was halfway down in the car before I realised… she could see and laughed about it and said, ‘Look, I’m terribly sorry.'”

