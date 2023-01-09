Camilla Is ‘Astounded’ by Harry’s Claim She ‘Got in Bed With the Devil’ to Fix Her Image—He Called Her a ‘Wicked Stepmother’

With the release of Prince Harry’s book and the consecutive interviews revolving around the Royal family, many people might be wondering: what was Camilla’s reaction to Harry’s Spare?

The book named Spare launched on January 10, 2023, but many details of its contents were leaked a week prior. The book is described by its publisher, Penguin Random House, as a “landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” The book will be the first insight into Prince Harry’s life since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties and since the bombshell Oprah interview in 2021. The book was obtained in advance by outlets including The Guardian and Page Six, which revealed bombshell details about the Duke of Sussex’s life including his ongoing feud with his brother and exclusive insights into his royal family.

So how did Queen Consort Camilla respond to Prince Harry’s Spare?

How did the Queen Consort Camilla respond to Prince Harry’s Spare? According to sources in Vanity Fair, Camilla Parker Bowles is “just astounded by the whole thing.” A source told Entertainment Tonight, “The family is appalled that Harry has revealed such private and lurid details which are completely inappropriate. He’s gone about dealing with it the wrong way. The problem is no family conversation can ever take place because Harry claims he and Meghan are opposed to leaks and then he and Meghan share extremely private family matters with the public.”

Camilla married King Charles in 2005, 10 years after Camilla’s divorce from British Army Officer Andrew Parker Bowles, whom she was married to from 1973 to 1995. Their marriage also came after his divorce from Charles’ late wife Diana, Princess of Wales, whom he was married to from 1981 to 1996, and a year before her tragic death in 1997.

In one instance of the book, Harry described how he didn’t want Camilla to marry his father Charles. “Despite Willy and me urging him not to, Pa was going ahead,” he wrote. “We pumped his hand, wished him well. No hard feelings. We recognized that he was finally going to be with the woman he loved, the woman he’d always loved.”

He continued: “Fate might’ve intended for him in the first place. Whatever bitterness or sorrow we felt over the closing of another loop in Mummy’s story, we understood that it was besides the point… I remember wondering … if she would be cruel to me; if she would be like all the evil stepmothers in the stories.” He added: “Willy had been suspicious of the Other Woman for a long time, which confused and tormented him. When those suspicions were confirmed, he felt agonizing remorse for not having done or said anything before.”

In a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that came out two days before the release date of the book, Harry stated that it had been “a long time” since he’s spoken to his stepmother. “I love every member of my family, despite the differences, so when I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other,” he said. “She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution and has done everything that she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake.”