Queen Camilla Has 2 Kids From A Previous Marriage—Will & Harry’s Stepsiblings

Scroll To See More Images

She’s a well-known figure in the British royal family and the newly minted Queen Consort of the British Empire. But some might not know about Queen Camilla’s children whom she shares with her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles. They were married from 1973 to 1995.

On Jan. 11, 1995, Camilla and Andrew announced their plans to divorce. The pair said in a statement that they lived apart for two years before deciding to split permanently, adding, “There is little of common interest between us.” Admitting to her own infidelity during the now infamous interview with the BBC in 1995, Princess Diana said that she “desperately wanted” her marriage to Prince Charles to work despite suspecting he’d cheated on her, citing her “woman’s instinct” that initially made her suspicious. Diana’s most famous quote in reference to her failed marriage with Charles: “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

Charles and Camilla were married in 2005 and her children with her ex have always defended their mother. Her eldest, Tom, told the News Agents podcast: “I don’t care what anyone says, this wasn’t any sort of endgame. She married the person she loved and this is what happened.”

Who are Queen Camilla’s children?

Here are Queen Consort Camilla’s two children.

Tom Parker Bowles

Born: 18 December 1974

Tom Parker Bowles is Camilla’s eldest child. He is a well-known food writer and critic and has authored several books on food and cooking as well as being a contributing editor to Conde Nast Traveller UK and US.

Tom is also a regular contributor to various food publications and has appeared on several television shows as a food expert. Tom’s love for food started at a young age and he has credited his mother for instilling in him a love for cooking. In addition to his successful career as a food writer, Tom is also a successful businessman in the hospitality and food industries. In November 2011, he launched Mr. Trotter’s Great British Pork Crackling along with food writer Matthew Fort and farmer Rupert Ponsby. Tom has also worked as a consultant for several restaurants and food companies and has been recognized for his contributions to the food industry.

With regards to how his mother is feeling about the coronation, he told the News Agent podcast: “I think anyone would be anxious in an occasion of this sort of importance,” Tom said. “I’d be terrified if I had to walk up wearing ancient robes. She’s tough but she’s 75, and it’s tough to do it. But she’s never complained, she’ll just get on and do it.”

Laura Lopes

Born: 1 January 1978

Laura Lopes is Camilla’s youngest child. She is an art curator and gallery owner and has curated several exhibitions in the UK and abroad. Laura is also the co-founder of an art consultancy firm, which advises clients on art collection and management. Laura’s love for art started at a young age and she has credited her mother for instilling in her a love for the arts. Camilla is known for her love of art and literature and has often spoken about how important it is to expose children to the arts.

In addition to her successful career as an art curator, Laura is also a mother of three children. She is married to Harry Lopes, a former Calvin Klein model, and they have three children together. Laura is a trustee of the National Osteoporosis Society and is also involved in several other charitable organizations and keeps a relatively low profile. Though, she and her brother made a rare appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

What does Queen Consort mean?

Queen Consort is the title given to the female partner to the King. It’s not a formal role but symbolizes this person’s support to the reigning monarch. For years, it was believed Camilla would become the princess consort, which would have been a first in British history but applied to Grace Kelly during her marriage to Rainier III, ruler of Monaco. At the time of Camila’s marriage to Charles in 2005, royal aides suggested that she did not want to be called Queen and had “intended” to be known as Princess Consort, leaving open the possibility of her changing her mind later.

Titles were also a little sensitive at the time. Charles and the beloved Princess Diana had divorced (a royal scandal in its own right), partially due to his affair with Camilla. A year later, Diana died in a car crash aged 38. “Princess consort was a compromise that arose because of the sense of grief and anger, notably at the death of Princess Diana,” Royal family historian Dr. Cindy McCreery told ABC Australia. “But also at the resentment in many quarters towards Camilla for what many people felt was the improper relationship that Charles and Camilla had during the time that Charles was still married to Diana.”

Does this mean we’ll have to call Camilla “Queen Consort”?

No. Just Queen Camilla will be fine. The title is used formally but not in general practice. “For example, with Queen Elizabeth II’s parents, her father was King George VI, her mother was queen consort,” Dr McCreery explained. “But in practice, she was known as Queen Elizabeth (her name was also Elizabeth). It might be the formal term, but we don’t in practice say the king and queen consort. We say king and queen.”

With exclusive interviews and extensive research, King Charles

delivers definitive insight into the extraordinary life of His Royal Highness, former Prince of Wales, as he takes the throne, a watershed moment in modern history and in the British monarchy. New York Times bestselling author Robert Jobson debunks the myths about the man who became king, going beyond banal, bogus media caricatures of Charles to tell his true story. Jobson—who has spent nearly thirty years chronicling the House of Windsor, and has met Charles on countless occasions—received unprecedented cooperation from Clarence House, what was the Prince’s office, in writing this illuminating biography.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.