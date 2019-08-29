Shawn Mendes Surprised Camila Cabello In The Sweetest Way Before The MTV VMAs

We all saw their sultry performance on the VMAs stage, but Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ VMAs getting ready video takes things to a whole new level. During the show, we watched Shawn take the stage first for his performance of “If I Can’t Have You.” Later, we watched the couple perform their super-steamy single, “Señorita” where they almost kissed and low-key confirmed their relationship for the world to see.

Now, we know what went down as they were getting ready for the MTV VMAs. The pair actually got ready separately and even walked the red carpet alone. (Apparently, fans of this pairing are super annoyed by this still.) However, in Camila’s Vogue video we see that Shawn did visit his lady as she was preparing for the big show.

Shawn walked the carpet first, and afterward, he went to check in on Camila. Though they didn’t have too much time together, the “Havana” songstress told her boo that she would stop by his room once she was finished getting dressed so that he could see her outfit. Cute. In the video–Camila also reveals how “Señorita” came about. She said,

It must have been last summer when he sent me the idea for the song and he was like, ‘Oh my gosh, do you want to do this with me? I thought it was super cool. It was a few months of back and forth — I literally lost sleep over it. I was like…oh my God, I think I do want to do it, but maybe I don’t. So it came to a point where we just went into the studio to just sing it and see how we feel. If it feels right, we do it, if we don’t, no pressure. We went in the studio and just figured it out and then filmed the video a week and a half after.

These two have been hot and heavy all summer with Camila attending a ton of Shawn’s concerts and their constant PDA. From the looks of their VMAs performance, their chemistry is still sizzling.