Camilla Belle Brings the Drama in YSL

Kerry Pieri
Camilla Belle at the Metropolitan Opera premiere in NYC. Photo: INF

Who says that Hollywood is devoid of culture? A string of starlets attended the Metropolitan Opera’s gala premiere of Armida, a tale of a sorceress who imprisons and enthralls multiple men on her own private island, in NYC on Tuesday night. In a cascading cream ruffled gown with bow detail at the bust and strappy black sky-high heels, both by Yves Saint Laurent (the gala’s sponsor, natch), Camilla Belle shows that the drama doesn’t only exist on-stage. The 23-year old beauty finished her look with Cartier jewels. Do you think that Camilla was the belle (pun intended) of the ball? Let us know in the comments.

