Camila Coelho Talks Summer Trends, Working From Home & Her Brand-New Swimsuit Line—EXCLUSIVE

Camila Coelho is currently working from home, and like so many others, she can’t wait until it’s safe to be out in public and hit the beach. Part of the reason for this urge, of course, has to do with the all-new Camila Coelho Collection swimwear drop, a Revolve-exclusive range filled with Instagram-ready bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and sarongs. When Coelho first launched her brand with Revolve, swim was not a category she pursued, but she’s been waiting quite some time to get her feet wet—literally.

“Swim has such a special place in my heart because growing up in Brazil—as a Brazilian, as a Latina— [I was] basically living by the beach and always in swimwear,” she tells STYLECASTER. “So when we started the brand, I decided to start with ready-to-wear and then create swim.” Of course, this gave her plenty of time to hone her design skills, too: “Today I’m much more mature, I’m much more confident with pieces I create. And I am much more experienced as well, with every little detail of it,” she says.

Has the current quarantine slowed her excitement? Coelho acknowledges that the timing is less than ideal, but even a cancelled launch event couldn’t stop what she knew would be a massively successful launch. “Unfortunately, it’s in a time that no one is leaving the house, we’re in quarantine. We had to change our plans a little bit, but we had such positive feedback launching it,” she says. “It’s so crazy, because I feel like I’m back to my original routine when I started on social media. You know, it was me at home creating so much content, video content, photo content for the blog,” she says. “I’m keeping my mind positive, and I really believe that we’ll still be able to create a lot of beautiful summer memories with loved ones,” she insists.

Of course, the time will come when we can finally indulge in our pre-planned summer activities, hitting the beach in a cute suit being one of them. For this reason, myself and others aren’t hesitating to snatch up Coelho’s stylish designs. While only the first drop is currently shoppable, more and more styles will be added to the Revolve site as the months pass. One thing we know for sure? They’ll all be ultra fashion-forward—and a little spicy, too. When asked to describe the line’s ideal customer, she offers, “A woman who is very chic, but loves to feel sexy.”

While there are certainly some notably on-trend silhouettes and details—high-cut sides, crochet fabrics and lace-up accents, to name a few—Coelho says her own personal summer aesthetic served as the guiding force in shaping the designs. “My biggest inspiration was this woman that I pictured, and the woman that I like to be during the summer as well, who is always on the go traveling, and I wear my swim in different occasions,” she explains. “I really wanted my collection to have was pieces that you can wear not just at the beach, but that you can take on your everyday.”

Since swimwear is so close to her heart, it’s no surprised Coelho is touched and excited to see her loyal fans donning her chic suits. It’s a heightened version of what she felt before her namesake brand’s original debut: “It’s so insane. Like when I did my first drop and we launched, I remember I couldn’t sleep for two months before the launch, because I was just so scared,” she admits. “Are people going to like it? I talked to other designers, and they always say it’s like the same feeling everyone has. And when you finally start seeing people wearing your stuff, like things that you created, it’s an unbelievable, priceless feeling. I can’t even describe it,” she says.

If you want to see these pinch-me moments for yourself, Coelho shares that the brand’s Instagram has them all in one place. “If you go on the brand’s account on tagged photos, [there are] so many people and so many women from different backgrounds and different places in the world,” says Coelho. “That, for me, is incredible. I feel so blessed every single day to be able to do what I love, and get so much support on top of it.”

Feel free to browse the tagged photos, as well as the account’s own gorgeous images, and don’t be surprised if you start wanting a suit or two for yourself. You can shop the entire swimwear drop on the Revolve website now, and check out a few of our faves below.

1. Santos One Piece

I love, love love the color-blocking on the Santos One Piece. If you aren’t one for neons or funky patterns, this suit tones things down while still keeping them interesting.

2. Paulista One Piece

The Paulista One Piece is a monokini, which means it looks like a bikini, but it’s all one piece. Also—this cornflower blue is a Camila Coelho Collection staple, and I’m kind of obsessed with it.

3. Minas One Piece

The lace-up details and high-rise sides on the Minas One Piece make it a fun, flirty option that still offers ample coverage.

4. Sao Paulo Bikini

The net-like crochet details on the Sao Paolo Top and matching bottoms make this set a surefire, stand-out even though the tones are neutral.

